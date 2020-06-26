Leitrim deaths - Friday, June 26, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Donal Byrne, Marymount, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Jamestown, Leitrim

Donal Byrne (Marymount, Carrick-on-Shannon and formerly Jamestown, Co. Leitrim) 23rd June 2020 (suddenly). Predeceased by his parents Jim and Kathleen, sister Audrey. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brothers Jim (Junior) (Jamestown), Declan (Carrick-on-Shannon), John (London),sisters Mary Mulhern (Roscommon), Judith (Wales) and Louie (Galway), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 12 o’clock in the Sacred Heart Church, Jamestown followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Due to current HSE guidelines, Donal’s Funeral Mass and Cremation will be private to family. A Memorial Mass to celebrate his life will take place at a later date.



George Crossan, Aughna, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Longford / Clonmany, Donegal

George Crossan, Aughna, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim and formerly Clonmany, Innisowen, Co. Donegal, June 23rd, suddenly at his home, predeceased by his grandaughter Kateyln Crossan Farrar. Beloved husband of Áine and dear father of Lorraine Crossan Farrar, Michelle Crossan Condron and George Jnr., sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sons-in-law Cyril Farrar and Paddy Condron, daughter-in-law Shauna, grandchildren Caraghlee, Deirine, Nicole, Rosanna and Roisin, brothers John, Pat and Mickey sisters Margaret O'Neill, Bridie Ewing and Kathleen McGonigle, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass for George will take place in St Michael's Church, Bornacoola Friday at 11 am with burial afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions George's funeral will be private.

May they all Rest in Peace