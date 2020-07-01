Leitrim deaths - Wednesday, July 1, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Eileen Kennedy (née O'Boy), Ohill, Mohill, Leitrim / Keshcarrigan, Leitrim



Eileen Kennedy (nee O’Boy), Ohill, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Druminga, Keshcarrigan, Tuesday 30th June 2020. Suddenly at her residence. Pre-deceased by her husband James, sister Katie, brother Con and daughter-in-law Mary. Eileen will be sadly missed by her loving family, John, Joseph, Patricia Reynolds (Celbridge), Hugh (Enfield), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Geraldine, son-in-law Sean, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and carers. In line with government guidelines, Requiem Mass will take place in St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, on Thursday, 2nd July, at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. House private please.

Jason Donohue, Drumlish Hill, Drumlish, Longford / Tinahely, Wicklow

Jason Donohue, Drumlish Hill, Drumlish, Co. Longford and formerly Tinahely, Co. Wicklow, June 29th 2020, at his home in Drumlish. It's with broken hearts we share the saddest news. Jason passed away peacefully, surrounded by all his family. He will be forever remembered as the kindest, most humble, caring man, by his heartbroken wife Siobhán and their precious children, Saibh and Shóna, by his loving parents John and Bredine and by his sister Sharon, brothers in law, Aidan McLoughlin and Shane O'Neill, sister in law Adrianne, nephews Mikie, Shane, Darragh and niece Sinéad. Jason will also be remembered by his aunts, uncles, numerous cousins, colleagues in CMETB and many dear friends. Jason died as he lived, with peace, humility, kindness, faith and love. May he be welcomed by an open embrace by our heavenly father. Jason will repose at his home in Drumlish today Wednesday, from 2 until 4 and from 6 until 9pm. Jason's funeral cortage will leave his home Thursday to arrive at St Mary's Church Drumlish for funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Gortlettragh cemetery. In line with the latest HSE and Government advice Please adhere to the guidelines on social distancing.

Maggie Duffy (née McCusker), Bracknagh, Offaly / Moyne, Longford

Formerly of Crott, Moyne County Longford. Peacefully in her 97th year at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Margaret and Maura, son James, sister Eileen Ward, sons-in-law Michael and Tommy, daughter-in-law Yvonne, brother-in-law Paddy Verdon, grandchildren James, Naomi, Sorcha, Eimhear, Hazel, Caoimhe, Áine and Mairéad , great-grandchildren Henry, Finly and James, neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass in St Brochan's Church Bracknagh on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in St Brochan's Cemetery Bracknagh. Due to the Covid 19 Directive Church Restrictions and Social Distancing will be in place. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations If Desired To The Friends Of Tullamore Hospital.

May they all Rest in Peace