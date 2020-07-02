Leitrim deaths - Thursday, July 2, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Margaret Dinneny (née McCartan), Cappagh, Killeshandra, Cavan



Margaret Dinneny, (nee McCartan), Cappagh, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 1 July 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Michael and very sadly missed by her loving family; sons Michael, Kieran, Declan, daughters Geraldine (Heekin), Ann (Burns), Imelda (Dolan), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law; sister Roseanne Kiernan (Drumeela), grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at home until Removal on Friday at 11.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to current HSE and Government guidelines, numbers at Margaret's Funeral Mass will be restricted to 80 persons. The Mass will be broadcast live on Killeshandra Church TV.

Eileen Kennedy (née O'Boy), Ohill, Mohill, Leitrim / Keshcarrigan, Leitrim



Eileen Kennedy (nee O’Boy), Ohill, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Druminga, Keshcarrigan, Tuesday 30th June 2020. Suddenly at her residence. Pre-deceased by her husband James, sister Katie, brother Con and daughter-in-law Mary. Eileen will be sadly missed by her loving family, John, Joseph, Patricia Reynolds (Celbridge), Hugh (Enfield), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Geraldine, son-in-law Sean, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and carers. In line with government guidelines, Requiem Mass will take place in St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, on Thursday, 2nd July, at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. House Private Please.

May they all Rest in Peace.