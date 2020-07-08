Leitrim deaths - Wednesday, July 8, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Kathleen Hands (née Sheridan), Kilconny, Belturbet, Cavan / Butlersbridge, Cavan



Kathleen Hands (nee Sheridan) Kilconny, Belturbet, Co. Cavan formerly of Butlersbridge, Monday 6th July 2020 peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her infant son Gerard, brothers Niall and Tom and sister Margie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, - husband Austin, daughters Martina, Kathriona and Emma, brothers John (Cavan), Oliver (Germany) and Brendan (Cavan), sisters Maura (Clane), Cora (Cavan town) and adorned grandchildren, Chloe, Sophie, Cameron, Rebecca, Josh and Jessica, uncle Thomas and aunt Anna, sisters in law, brothers in law, son in law, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains will leave her residence this Wednesday 8th July at 1.30pm to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Milltown, Belturbet for 2pm funeral mass with burial afterwards in Drumlane cemetery. House private please. You can view Kathleen's funeral on the following link https://vimeo.com/435910440 Due to the covid 19 regulations along with the HSE advice, the funeral mass will be private for family and close friends please.

Jennifer Day, 2 Main Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim



Jennifer Day late of Carrigallen,Co Leitrim. Peacefully at Northwest Hospice,Sligo. Sadly missed by her loving sons Kevin, Craig and Sean, brothers James and Stephen, mother Ann, father Gerald, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours, relations,and friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 8th July at 11am in Saint Mary's Church, Carrigallen with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Northwest Hospice Sligo. In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings the funeral will be limited to 50 people.

Michael Foley, Elphin, Roscommon / Kildare



Suddenly at his home. Beloved brother of the late Betty Keating. Michael will be dearly missed by his loving wife Betty (nee Barrett; late of Richardstown, Clane), nieces Julie, Jacqueline, Deirdre and Aisling, grandnieces, grandnephews, brothers-in-law Pat and Billy, sister-in-law Myra, extended family, good neighbours and his many friends. Due to Covid-19 guidelines Micheal's Funeral is private to family and friends. The family are extremely grateful for your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. Vigil Prayers in Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Wednesday (8th July) at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 9am to the Church of St. Patrick and St. Brigid, Clane arriving for Funeral Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Mainham Cemetery, (Clane). Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed live at claneparish.com/webcam

May they all Rest in Peace