Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday July 22, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Sean McCartin, 3 Church View, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim / Ballinamore, Leitrim

Sean McCartin, 3 Church View, Aughnasheelin, formerly Lahard, Ballinamore and Drumreilly, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo. Sadly missed by his family Tracey, John, Anthony and Emer, their mother Bernie, brothers Joe, Gerry, Hugh and Martin, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, aunt, uncle, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore, on Tuesday evening from 5pm until 8pm, in accordance with public health and government guideline, all social distancing guidelines must be adhered to. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore, will be restricted to family and close friends, with burial afterwards in Drumreilly Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to North West Hospice, Sligo c/o Gorby Funeral Directors, Newtowngore.

Thomas Joseph Connell, Belturbet, Cavan

Thomas J "Joe" Connell, 61, of Hamilton, NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, NJ surrounded by his family. Formally of Milltown, Belturbet, County Cavan, Ireland, Joe immigrated to the United States in 1984. He was a valued employee of Notre Dame High School for many years prior to retiring from the Mercer County Park Commision in 2017. Joe was a founding member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 10 and lived his life by the motto of friendship, unity and Christian charity. He was a member of the Tir Na Nog Pipeband for 34 years where he proudly played the bass drum. Joe was a devoted husband to his wife, Maggie, of 40 years. They shared a unique love for one another. He was a proud father to his children; daughter, Joanne and husband Daniel and son, Thomas and fiance Mia. He adored his three grandchildren, Makenna, Riley and Brady. They were the light of his life. Joe was a kind, humble man who will be missed by all and never forgotten. Predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Rita (McCaffrey) Connell; sisters Sheila and Mary Rose, brothers Packie, Jim, Hugh and Thomas James. Joe is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and siblings in Ireland, Bernie, Mary and Frank; as well as his large circle of friends.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 4pm local time at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish - 45 Crosswicks Street, Bordentown, NJ 08505. Private cremation to follow. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Saul Funeral Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ. Family and friends may view the Funeral Mass live stream via www.mmotcp.org In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joe's memory to City of Angels by visiting In Memory Of at inmemof.org

Susan Bermingham (née Drumm), 4 Beechmount, Belturbet, Cavan

Peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband George and her brothers, Anthony and Jim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, son, David, daughter, Tina, brother, Sean, sisters, Josie, Anna, Carmel and Eileen, daughter-in-law, Julie, son-in-law, Rowan, grandchildren Hayley, Daniel, Carl and Mathew, her seven great grandchildren, brothers- in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Staghall, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Susan's Funeral Mass can be viewed by following the attached link, https://www.churchtv.ie scroll down to “Drumlane (Staghall)”.Due to Covid-19 regulations, along with HSE advice, the family appreciate your support at this time.

Michael Doherty, Ballysooragh, Letterbreen, Co. Fermanagh

The unexpected death has occurred of Michael Doherty, Ballysooragh, Letterbreen, Co. Fermanagh. Dearly loved son of Stevie and Palm. Dear brother of Ryan (Leanne), Stephanie (Mick), Ronan (Nikki) and Laura (Conrad). Loving partner of Louise Boyle. Devoted uncle to Noah, Aria, Thomas, Jasper and Reuben.

House private please. For those wishing to pay their respects by standing along the route to the church, Michael's remains will leave his home on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Church Mullaghdun. Due to current regulations the family home and funeral will be private to family members only. Family flowers only, please. Sadly missed by his devoted parents, brothers, sisters, partner, sisters-in-law, brothers in law, niece, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and entire family circle and friends.

May they all rest in peace.