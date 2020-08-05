Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday August 5, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Michael McGarry, Cloonacarrow, Kingsland, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Michael McGarry, Cloonacarrow, Kingsland, Boyle, Co. Roscommon – August 3rd, 2020 (Peacefully) at University Hospital, Sligo. Pre-deceased by his grandson, Darragh. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Mary, sons Vincent, Sean, Brian, Aidan and Liam, daughter Martina, grandchildren Céire, Ben, Michael, Brandon, Grace, Evan, Cillian Nadia, Bria and Tom, son-in-law Leon, daughters-in-law Patricia, Claire, Lena and Anita, Alex, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Michael will be removed from his home at 11.30am on Thursday, arriving to St. Bridget’s Church, Breedogue, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, followed by interment in Killaraght (old) Cemetery, however due to the current situation Michael’s funeral will take place privately. A Memorial Mass will be offered at a later date. We thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

House private, please. Donations if desired to CMRF Crumlin https://cmrf.org/donate

Michael’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on this webcam: sharkeyfuneraldirectors/facebook

Michael’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences, we would suggest you use the on-line condolence page. https://www.sharkeyfuneraldirectors.ie/michael-2

Paddy Beirne, Ardmore, Boyle, Roscommon

Paddy Beirne, Ardmore and 'The Plunkett Home', Boyle, Co. Roscommon, August 1st 2020, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Pre-deceased by his sister Nora and brother Vincent. Paddy will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his nephew Andrew Cryan, niece Mary Cryan, extended family and friends. Removal from 'Mahon’s Funeral Home', Boyle, on Friday (August 7th) at 10.45am to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Cloonshanville Cemetery (Frenchpark). Due to current government guidelines, Paddy’s funeral Mass will take place privately. It can be viewed on www.boyleparish.ie.

Gerry Rooney, 5 Noremount, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Kinlough, Leitrim

Rooney (5 Noremount, Bennettsbridge Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Kinlough, Co. Leitrim) 1st August 2020, unexpectedly and peacefully at his home. Gerry, beloved husband of Mary and much loved father Emma and John, sadly missed by his wife and family, brothers Aidan, Francis, Dermot and Anthony, sisters Majella and Jeanette, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Alanna, grandchildren Megan, Cillian, James, Darragh, Seán and Lee, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, his many friends and his "acquaintances" in the taxi trade. In keeping with current government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Gerry will repose at his home on Wednesday (5th Aug.) for family and close friends. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am (max 50 people in Church). Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery.

Chris Harrison, Rathvarna, Island Road, Monasteraden, Sligo / Boyle, Sligo / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon

Chris Harrison, Rathvarna, Island Road, Monasteraden, Co. Sligo and formerly of Killaraght, Boyle and Headingley, Leeds, Yorkshire, England - July 28th 2020 (Peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Chris will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Maureen, son Joseph, Maureen’s brother and sister Michael and Susan, brothers Stephen and Vincent, sisters Lauren and Elaine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Please also remember in your prayers Maureen’s sister Jane Howes, Leeds, who passed away recently. Removal from his home on Wednesday (August 5th) at 10:30am to St. Attracta’s Church, Killaraght, for a memorial service at 11am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2pm. Due to current Government guidelines, Chris’s funeral service and cremation will take place privately to family and close friends only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to ‘The Stroke Unit’ at Sligo University Hospital, C/O Mahon Funeral Directors, Boyle. Chris’s family acknowledge that people would like to offer their condolences.

May they all Rest in Peace