Leitrim deaths - Saturday, August 8, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary Moroney (née Barry), Drumheriff, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Mary Moroney (née Barry), Oxford, England and late of Drumheriff, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, July 17th 2020. Beloved wife of the late Patrick. She will be sadly missed by her son Raphael, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at her home in Drumheriff today, Saturday at 11.30am. Interment takes place in Drumshanbo Cemetery immediately afterwards. Funeral Mass and burial will take place in private (family and close friends only while also adhering to physical distancing) in accordance with the current Government and HSE guidelines on public gatherings.

Tommy Drugan, Tullynamoyle, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Tommy Drugan of Tullynamoyle, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Suddenly. Very sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving family; wife Carmel; daughters Tara and Karen; sons Bryan and Alan. Reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass will take place in St. Brigid's Church, Creevelea today, Saturday at 2pm with burial to follow in Killargue New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo or to Seamus Gallagher Funeral Director, Drumkeerin. Due to HSE guidelines, house and funeral mass will be strictly private to family.

Sean Duignan, Finglas, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

Duignan, Sean, 5th August 2020 (late of Finglas, Dublin and formerly of Bridgetown, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon). Peacefully at home. Loving husband to Margaret, he will be sadly missed by his devoted wife, children Seamus, Kevin, Joseph, Marie, and Ann, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Marie, brothers Val and Patrick, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the family home in Finglas today, Saturday 8th August from 4-6pm. A private funeral will take place on Sunday 9th August in Drumlion Church at 2.30pm, followed by burial in Drumlion Cemetery afterwards. A special thank you to the staff of the dialysis unit in Beaumont Hospital.

Mary Jane (Maureen) Swift (née Shannon), Boyle, Roscommon / Skerries, Dublin

Mary Jane (Maureen) Swift (née Shannon), Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Skerries, Co. Dublin; August 5th 2020. Peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff, at Abbeyhaven Nursing Home. Pre-deceased by her daughter Maureen Roberts (Ballinameen), Maureen will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her grand-daughter Lisa Gledhill, Lisa’s husband Steve and their son Luke (Huddersfield, U.K.). Private Cremation will take place today, Saturday at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

May they all Rest in Peace