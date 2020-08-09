Leitrim deaths - Sunday, August 9, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Michael Lupton, Drumard, Dromod, Leitrim / Longford



Michael Lupton, Drumard, Dromod, Co. Leitrim, August 8th 2020 (peacefully) after a long illness bravely borne, in the absolute loving care of Costello’s Nursing Home, Ballyleague. Predeceased by his wife Lilly. Loving father of Bridget, Catherine, Michael, Peter, Dominic, Annie and Baz. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Michael will repose at the home of his daughter Bridget and son in law John, Cloonaugh, Drumlish, Co. Longford (N39 H761) on Monday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning (via Drumard) to arrive at St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola, for funeral Mass at11am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions Michael’s funeral and cremation will be restricted to family and close friends. Safe social distancing must be adhered to at all times. The family wish to thank all for your cooperation at this sad time.

John O'Rourke, Corrogue, Dowra, Cavan



The death has occurred of John O'Rourke, Corrogue, Dowra, Co. Cavan peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his parents and brother Peter, deeply regretted by his brothers Hughie and Pat, sisters in law Kathleen and Marie, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Remains arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra at 8pm on Sunday evening. Funeral mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current government guidelines on Covid 19, house and funeral will be private to family and neighbours. Anyone wishing to sympathise with the family can do so in Doobally Church car park keeping a 2m distance.

May they all Rest in Peace