Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday August 12, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Tom Saunders late of Derrintoney and Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Tom Saunders late of Derrintoney and Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Pre-deceased by his brothers Matthew and James and his sisters Sr. Mary and Sr. Roseanne. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Ellen, nephews, nieces neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass will be held in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, at 11 am on Thursday 13th August. In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, the funeral mass will be private to family and close friends. Burial afterwards in Drumshanbo Old Cemetery.

Mary (Ria) Flood neé McGovern, Leganomer, Aughavas and formerly of Drumeela, Carrigallen

The death has occurred of Mary (Ria) Flood neé McGovern, Leganomer, Aughavas and formerly of Drumeela, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim Tuesday 11th August 2020 peacefully at her residence in her 105th year. Predeceased by her husband; James, and her grandson; Aidan. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons; Michael and Jack (Florida) and her daughter; Sr Kathleen (Edgeworthstown), daughters-in-law, Philomena and Liz, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In compliance with the current Government Guidelines on public gatherings Mary will lie in repose at her residence and is strictly for family only. Mary’s funeral cortege will leave her residence at 12.30pm on Thursday the 13th of August 2020 to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Aughavas on Thursday 13th August 2020 for family funeral at 1.00pm followed by burial to Aughavas new cemetery. House Private and family flowers only please.

Elsie Regan (née Kelly), Derrynargan, Keadue, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Elsie Regan (née Kelly), Derrynargan, Keadue, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, August 11th 2020. Peacefully, following a short illness, surrounded by her devoted family and in the tender care of the staff at Galway Hospice. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Paddy-Joe and daughter Shirley. She will be sadly missed by her loving family Padraig, Cáit, Brendan, Terri, Adrian, Violet, Barry, Alan and Justin, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Thomas-Michael, nieces, nephews and her wide circle of friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday (August 12th) from 1pm until 9pm. Please adhere to Covid 19 guidelines. Mass of Christian Burial, will be celebrated in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumboylan on Thursday (August 13th) at 12 noon, followed by interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Leitrim Animal Welfare Centre c/o Shivnan Funeral Home.

Michael McTague, Castleknock, Dublin / Leitrim

McTAGUE (Castleknock, Dublin and formerly of Aughawillan, Co. Leitrim) August 8th, 2020 (suddenly) at his residence. Michael, beloved husband of Patricia and dear brother of Winifred, Philomena and the late Jim, Frank, Maureen and Kitty. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend Michael’s funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave your personal messages for the family on https://www.cunninghamsfunerals.com Michael’s Funeral Mass may be view by following the link http://www.castleknockparish.ie/webcam/ on Thursday August 13, at 11am. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

John Sweeney, 65 Oaklands, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Sligo Town, Sligo

Late of Beechlawn, Maugheraboy, Sligo, suddenly on August 10th 2020. Dearly loved husband of Lisa and father of John, Michael, Nora, Morch and Conor, son of Bridget and the late Morch Sweeney. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, mother, brothers Michael, Martin and Thomas, sisters Annie Pauline, Ellen, Mary Teresa, Nora Elizabeth, Kate and Bridget, in-laws, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo, from 5.00pm to 6.30pm on Wednesday, August 12th. Removal on Thursday August 13th to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 3.00pm. Burial follows in Sligo Cemetery. HSE Covid 19 guidelines apply at Funeral Home, Church (50) and Cemetery (200) restricted to immediate family and close friends. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on www.sligocathedral.ie.

Margaret McCabe (née McGloin), Dara Court, Celbridge, Kildare / Leitrim

McCabe (nee McGloin), Margaret, Dara Court, Celbridge, Co. Kildare & late of Largydonnell, Co. Leitrim, August 9th 2020, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, beloved wife of the late Pat, deeply regretted by her loving sister Annie, brother Paddy, the McCabe family, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours & friends. In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. Margaret's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday at 11am by going to www.celstra.ie.

Michael Rafferty, 24 Woodlands, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Michael Rafferty, 24 Woodlands, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, 10th August, 2020, peacefully. Beloved partner of Jennifer Carroll and much loved brother of Jimmy (Angela), sisters Margaret (Martin), Agnes (Jim), Rosario, Marius, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces and entire family circle. Reposing privately at the home of his sister, Angela Gahan, Tirconaill Street, Ballyshannon. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, followed by private cremation at Lakelands Ccrematorium. In compliance with new H.S.E guidelines, please ensure social distancing and public advice are adhered to. The funeral ceremony can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon Family home and church private to family and close friends. Family flowers only, donations, if so desired, to The Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director.

Michael Tom (Mick) Murray, Moherlea, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Drumkeen, Donegal

The death has taken place on Wednesday 22nd July in Brentwood, Essex of Michael Tom (Mick) Murray formerly of Moherlea, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim and Drumkeen, Co. Donegal. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Susan, daughter Róisín, son James, daughter in law Alice and grandsons Conor and Tomás, pre-deceased by his sisters Patricia Conway, (Tulsk) and Adelaide Murray-Grunewald, (Drumshanbo) and survived by his sisters Margaret Murray, (Brentwood, Essex) and Kitty McLoughlin, (Ballindine), extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends in both England and Ireland. Funeral mass to take place at 11am at St. Patrick's Church, Drumkeen on Wednesday 12th August after which the funeral will proceed to Drumshanbo for burial in the Old Cemetery. In keeping with HSE guidelines and public health advice, funeral mass and internment private to family and close friends only. Family flowers only and donations in lieu to the North West Hospice c/o of Hubert McCormack or any close family member.

May they all Rest in Peace