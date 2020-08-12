Leitrim deaths - Thursday, August 13, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary McGuinness, Aghadark, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Formerly Delaford Park, Templeogue, Dublin & Fortview House, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Beloved sister of the late Bridie (Gannon) and Michael McGuinness. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Phyllis (O’Callaghan) & Ann (Keville), her beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, former colleagues at D.I.T. College of Catering, Cathal Brugha St., extended family, neighbours and a close circle of friends. Removal from her residence on Friday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial will take place afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore. Owing to current Government and HSE guidelines, Mary’s home and Funeral Mass will be private to family and close friends. Messages of condolence may be entered in the 'Condolences' section below. The family appreciates your understanding, sympathy and support at this sad time.

Nell Moran (née Doherty), Aughavas, Leitrim / Clonberne, Galway



The peaceful death has taken place of Nell Moran (née Doherty) of Aughavas, Co.Leitrim and formerly of Keade, Clonberne, Co. Galway in her 94th year in the tender, loving care of the nurses, carers and staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey. Predeceased by her loving husband, Martin and cherished daughter, Maureen. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters; Breege (Egan), Annaduff and Sheila (Feeney), Croghan, sons-in law; Joe and Noel, her loving grandchildren; Gary, Ronan, Ciaran, Vivienne, Marcus, Fergal and Ciara, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated in St. Joseph’s Church, Aughavas, on Friday, 14th August, at 11am, with funeral proceeding to Claregalway Cemetery, Co. Galway, for burial at approximately 3pm. Due to government Guidelines and HSE restrictions on public gatherings, Nell’s funeral is private to family and close friends. Nell’s funeral will be streamed live at https://churchtv.ie/aughavas.html House private and family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone, Co. Leitrim or any family member.

Tom Saunders late of Derrintoney and Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Tom Saunders late of Derrintoney and Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Pre-deceased by his brothers Matthew and James and his sisters Sr. Mary and Sr. Roseanne. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Ellen, nephews, nieces neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass will be held in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, at 11 am today, Thursday 13th August. In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, the funeral mass will be private to family and close friends. Burial afterwards in Drumshanbo Old Cemetery.

Mary (Ria) Flood neé McGovern, Leganomer, Aughavas and formerly of Drumeela, Carrigallen

The death has occurred of Mary (Ria) Flood neé McGovern, Leganomer, Aughavas and formerly of Drumeela, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim Tuesday 11th August 2020 peacefully at her residence in her 105th year. Predeceased by her husband; James, and her grandson; Aidan. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons; Michael and Jack (Florida) and her daughter; Sr Kathleen (Edgeworthstown), daughters-in-law, Philomena and Liz, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends. In compliance with the current Government Guidelines on public gatherings Mary will lie in repose at her residence and is strictly for family only. Mary’s funeral cortege will leave her residence at 12.30pm today, Thursday the 13th of August 2020 to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Aughavas for family funeral at 1pm followed by burial to Aughavas new cemetery. House Private and family flowers only please.

Elsie Regan (née Kelly), Derrynargan, Keadue, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Elsie Regan (née Kelly), Derrynargan, Keadue, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, August 11th 2020. Peacefully, following a short illness, surrounded by her devoted family and in the tender care of the staff at Galway Hospice. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Paddy-Joe and daughter Shirley. She will be sadly missed by her loving family Padraig, Cáit, Brendan, Terri, Adrian, Violet, Barry, Alan and Justin, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Thomas-Michael, nieces, nephews and her wide circle of friends and neighbours. Mass of Christian Burial, will be celebrated in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumboylan today, Thursday (August 13th) at 12 noon, followed by interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Leitrim Animal Welfare Centre c/o Shivnan Funeral Home.

Michael McTague, Castleknock, Dublin / Leitrim

McTAGUE (Castleknock, Dublin and formerly of Aughawillan, Co. Leitrim) August 8th, 2020 (suddenly) at his residence. Michael, beloved husband of Patricia and dear brother of Winifred, Philomena and the late Jim, Frank, Maureen and Kitty. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend Michael’s funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave your personal messages for the family on https://www.cunninghamsfunerals.com Michael’s Funeral Mass may be view by following the link http://www.castleknockparish.ie/webcam/ on Thursday August 13, at 11am. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

John Sweeney, 65 Oaklands, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Sligo Town, Sligo

Late of Beechlawn, Maugheraboy, Sligo, suddenly on August 10th 2020. Dearly loved husband of Lisa and father of John, Michael, Nora, Morch and Conor, son of Bridget and the late Morch Sweeney. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, mother, brothers Michael, Martin and Thomas, sisters Annie Pauline, Ellen, Mary Teresa, Nora Elizabeth, Kate and Bridget, in-laws, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Removal today, Thursday August 13th to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 3pm. Burial follows in Sligo Cemetery. HSE Covid 19 guidelines apply at Funeral Home, Church (50) and Cemetery (200) restricted to immediate family and close friends. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on www.sligocathedral.ie.

Michael Rafferty, 24 Woodlands, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Michael Rafferty, 24 Woodlands, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, 10th August, 2020, peacefully. Beloved partner of Jennifer Carroll and much loved brother of Jimmy (Angela), sisters Margaret (Martin), Agnes (Jim), Rosario, Marius, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces and entire family circle. Funeral Mass today, Thursday at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, followed by private cremation at Lakelands Ccrematorium. In compliance with new H.S.E guidelines, please ensure social distancing and public advice are adhered to. The funeral ceremony can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon Family home and church private to family and close friends. Family flowers only, donations, if so desired, to The Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director.

May they all Rest in Peace