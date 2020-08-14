Leitrim deaths - Friday, August 14, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Charlie Shivnen, Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon



Charlie Shivnen, Treanmore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly Crossna, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, (retired member of An Garda Síochána) August 13th 2020. Peacefully, surrounded by his devoted wife and family, in the tender care of the staff at North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by his parents Charlie and Mollie. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Pam, sons Brendan and Cathal, daughter Barbara Mc Manus, son–in-law Cormac, daughters-in- law Marie and Dora, grandchildren Matthew, Charlie, Zack, Kaiya, Faye, David, Frankie, Tom, Joely and Bobby, brother Vincent (Meath), sister Anna Carty ( Sligo ), sisters–in–law Teresa, Annette and Marie, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, friends and all his former work colleagues. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon, today, Friday evening from 5.30 p.m. until 8.30 p.m. Please adhere to guidelines in respect of hand hygiene and social distancing. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. Burial afterwards in Kileenan Cemetery, Knockvicar. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo. The family appreciate your sympathy, respect, support and understanding at this time.

Bridget (Biddy) Ward (née Dalton), Cattan, Mohill, Leitrim



Peacefully at Sligo General Hospital. Previously in the loving care of the carers and staff of Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill. Predeceased by her loving husband Paddy and her sons Peter & Noel. Sadly, missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Marie and Rose, son Tim, sons-in-law Seamus & Tony, daughters-in-law Pauline & Mary, brother Thomas Dalton (Birmingham), sister Peggy Holland (Birmingham) her loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives & friends. Reposing at the residence of her daughter Marie & son-in-law Seamus Quinn with removal to St. Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh on Saturday for 11.30am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Tubberpatrick Cemetery.

Mary McGuinness, Aghadark, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Formerly Delaford Park, Templeogue, Dublin & Fortview House, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Beloved sister of the late Bridie (Gannon) and Michael McGuinness. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Phyllis (O’Callaghan) & Ann (Keville), her beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, former colleagues at D.I.T. College of Catering, Cathal Brugha St., extended family, neighbours and a close circle of friends. Removal from her residence on Friday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial will take place afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore. Owing to current Government and HSE guidelines, Mary’s home and Funeral Mass will be private to family and close friends.

Nell Moran (née Doherty), Aughavas, Leitrim / Clonberne, Galway

The peaceful death has taken place of Nell Moran (née Doherty) of Aughavas, Co.Leitrim and formerly of Keade, Clonberne, Co. Galway in her 94th year in the tender, loving care of the nurses, carers and staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey. Predeceased by her loving husband, Martin and cherished daughter, Maureen. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters; Breege (Egan), Annaduff and Sheila (Feeney), Croghan, sons-in law; Joe and Noel, her loving grandchildren; Gary, Ronan, Ciaran, Vivienne, Marcus, Fergal and Ciara, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated in St. Joseph’s Church, Aughavas, on Friday, 14th August, at 11am, with funeral proceeding to Claregalway Cemetery, Co. Galway, for burial at approximately 3pm. Due to government Guidelines and HSE restrictions on public gatherings, Nell’s funeral is private to family and close friends. Nell’s funeral will be streamed live at https://churchtv.ie/aughavas.html House private and family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone, Co. Leitrim or any family member.

Michael Rafferty, 24 Woodlands, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Michael Rafferty, 24 Woodlands, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal, 10th August, 2020, peacefully. Beloved partner of Jennifer Carroll and much loved brother of Jimmy (Angela), sisters Margaret (Martin), Agnes (Jim), Rosario, Marius, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces and entire family circle. Funeral Mass today, Thursday at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, followed by private cremation at Lakelands Ccrematorium. In compliance with new H.S.E guidelines, please ensure social distancing and public advice are adhered to. The funeral ceremony can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon Family home and church private to family and close friends. Family flowers only, donations, if so desired, to The Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director.

May they all Rest in Peace