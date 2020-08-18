Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, August 18, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Margaret Hewitt (née McManus), Swellan Lower, Cavan / Ballyconnell, Cavan



Margaret Hewitt (nee McManus) Swellan Lower, Cavan and formerly Snugboro, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan, Sunday August 16th, 2020, suddenly. Beloved wife and best friend of Tommy and devoted mother of Wendy, Rachel, Ruth, Joe and Trevor. Will be very sadly missed by her loving Husband and family, also her sons in law John, Trevor and Ciarán, daughters in law Tara and Angela, her adored grandchildren Adam, Lauren, Evie, Bobby, Molly and Hanna, brothers John, Thomas and Philip, sisters Rosie and Margaret’s Twin sister Eilish, her brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, all her relatives and many friends. Due to Government and HSE Regulations, Margaret’s Funeral Mass and Service will be celebrated privately in the McMahon Funeral Home, Cavan, on Wednesday for family only, followed by burial in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, Ballyconnell arriving at 1pm approximately. The Hewitt and McManus families would like to thank everyone for their understanding, cooperation and respect at this sad time. No flowers please, donations in lieu would be appreciated to the staff of the emergency Dept., Cavan General Hospital, C/o McMahon Funeral Directors, Farnham Road, Cavan or any family member. House strictly private to family, please.

Norman Kelly, Drumkeerin, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Norman Kelly, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, in the loving care of the North West Hospice, Sligo, in his 97th year. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughters Mary, Theresa, Ann and Jean, their mother Josie, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Francis (UK), sisters Patsy Fitzpatrick (Glangevlin) and Vera Doran (Drumkeerin), brothers in law, his Aunt Cora Kelly (Dromahair), nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the residence of his niece Mary Doran, Glasdrummond, Drumkeerin, on Tuesday 18th August when house will be open between 3.00pm and 9.00pm to family and friends. House private at all other times. Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin, at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, c/o Seamus Gallagher Funeral Director, Drumkeerin, or any family member. Due to the current HSE restrictions, Covid 19 guidelines will be strictly adhered to, both at reposing and Funeral Mass, where numbers attending will be restricted.

Paul O'Connor, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Paul O'Connor Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim & formerly of Sutton, Dublin on August 16th 2020 at home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Kevin and Emlyn, daughter-in-law Jacinta, grandson Ryan, brother Francis, the extended O' Connor family and friends. Reposing at his home today, Tuesday 18th August from 5pm - 8pm. Removal to Leitrim Village Church on Wednesday morning, 19th August for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, the funeral mass will be restricted to 50 people. Burial afterwards in Kiltoghert Cemetery. Given the exceptional current circumstances and to protect everyone especially the vulnerable, the government advice on public gatherings will be adhered to at all times, in particular, with regards to social distancing and handshaking.

May they all Rest in Peace