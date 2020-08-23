Leitrim deaths - Sunday, August 23, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Charles Ferguson, Derrinloughan, Tullaghan, Leitrim



Charles Ferguson, The Old Forge, Derrinloughan, Tullaghan, Leitrim. Peacefully at St Attracta's Nursing Home, Charlestown in his 95th year, private cremation will take place on Tuesday in Lakeland’s Crematorium, Cavan.

Linda Bell (née Flower), Moneenshinnagh, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Linda Bell (nee Flower), Riverside Cottage, Moneenshinnagh, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, son Sean, daughters Michelle and Cathy, Grandson Darren, son in law Brian. sister Kathy, brother in law Verdon, nieces, extended family, her neighbours and large circle of friends. Funeral service on Monday, 24th August, 2020 at 11AM in Manorhamilton Parish Church. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Due to HSE and government guidelines, Linda's funeral service and cremation will be private to family and close friends only.

Maisie Meehan (née McGullion), Glenfarne Road, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim



Maisie Meehan Glenfarne Road, Kiltyclogher, Peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, sons PJ, Martin, and Gerard, her daughters in law Ann-Marie, Dalia and Sara, her grandchildren Sophia, Faith, Orla, Ben, Isabella, Sam and JJ. In line with current HSE Guidelines Maisie's Funeral will be held in private. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Maisie's life will be held at a later date. House strictly private at all times please. Deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Frank McVeigh, Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Longford



& Sheelin House, Kilnahard Pier, Ballyheelan, Co. Cavan (2018-2020). Predeceased by his mother Elizabeth, father Francis, sister Mae, brothers Michael and Patrick and brother-in-law Michael. Sadly missed by his loving brother John, sister-in-law Mary, nieces Carmel & Caroline, nephews Michael, John, Peter, Declan, Noel and Paul, his many grandnieces & nephews, cousins, close friends, neighbours and his special friend Joanne. Frank’s remains will repose at his residence on Sunday evening, with removal on Monday morning to St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck, arriving for 12 o’clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Frank’s repose and service is private to family and close friends

May they all Rest in Peace