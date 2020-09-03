Leitrim deaths - Thursday, September 3, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Seamus Sorohan, Cordonaghy, Arva, Cavan



Seamus Sorohan, Cordonaghy, Arva, Co. Cavan, Wed 2nd Sept, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at College View Nursing Home, Cavan. Predeceased by his brother Brian and sister Bridie. Deeply mourned by his sisters; Maureen, Eileen, Sheila and his brother Sean. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and many many friends. Due to HSE and government regulations, Seamus's funeral will be private to family and close friends only. The funeral cortège will depart from McMahon's Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan, on Friday, 4th Sept, to arrive at the Church of The Holy Family, Loch Gowna, for 12 o'clock requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass will be broadcast live on Parish of Gowna and Mullinalaghta Facebook Page.

Evelyn Patton, Knather, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Evelyn Patton, Knather, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peaceful at North West Hospice, Sligo. Funeral arrangements to follow

Bernadette (Dettie) COX (née Healy), Ballyfermoyle, Keadue, Roscommon



Bernadette (Dettie) Cox (née Healy), Ballyfermoyle, Keadue, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. August 31st 2020. Suddenly at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her infant son Shane, sisters Vera and Marie. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband John, daughters Deirdre and Johanne, sons-in-law Seán and Adam, grandsons Cormac, Finnegan and Lorcan, sister Phyllis (Quinn), brother-in law Tom, nephews, nieces, neighbours and her wide circle of friends. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon today, Thursday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. (family and close friends only). Please adhere to Covid 19 guidelines. Mass of Christian Burial, will be celebrated in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumboylan on Friday at 12 noon, followed by interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace