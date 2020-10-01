Leitrim deaths - Thursday, October 1, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Sara Ainge (née Lowndes), Blackfallow, Knockvicar, Roscommon / Boyle, Roscommon



Sara Ainge (née Lowndes), Blackfallow, Knockvicar, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Hambleton, Lancashire, England, September 29, 2020. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff and nurses at Drumderrig House Nursing Home. Sara will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Rowland, daughter Kirsty, sons Lincoln (U.K.) and Jim Tyson (Guernsey), Kirsty’s partner Phillip, grandsons Sam and Callum, nephew Tim, nieces Bridget and Katy, extended family, neighbours and friends. Removal on Saturday (October 3rd) from Mahon’s Funeral Home to The Church of Ireland, Green Street, Boyle, for Funeral Service at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Ardcarne Graveyard. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, Sara’s funeral will take place privately to family, neighbours and close friends only. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

David Augustine Cox, Tawnyeely, Mohill, Leitrim

The death has occurred of David Augustine Cox, husband of Mary (nee Moran) of Tawnyeely, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Died suddenly at The Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Monday, 28th of September 2020. Predeceased by his sister Mary and sister-in-law Mary. Remembered by his daughter Catriona and son Michael, his uncle Bernie Joe, his brothers Bernard and Jarlath, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Thursday morning at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Mohill, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Cemetery restricted to family only, please. In accordance with government and HSE guidelines, the funeral Mass will be private to close family and friends.

Patrick (Paddy) Brady Corfree, Loch Gowna, Cavan

Brady Patrick (Paddy) Corfree, Loch Gowna, Co. Cavan, in his 95th year, Tuesday, 29th Sept., peacefully in the loving care of his devoted family. Predeceased by his wife Mary Rose, brother Eddie, sisters May and Betty. Beloved father of Joe and father-in-law of Breda. Treasured by his grandchildren; Gary, Laura, Paul and Mark, his sister Bridie McGuire (Sallaghan) nieces, nephews, relatives, close neighbours & many friends. Due to HSE and government regulations, Paddy's funeral will be private to family and close friends only. The funeral cortége will depart from his son Joe's Home in Loch Gowna, today, Thursday, 1st Oct., to arrive at the Church of The Holy Family, Loch Gowna, for 12 o'clock Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The mass will be broadcast live on www.irishwebtv.com. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, in lieu of Cavan Palliative Care.

Kieran (Speedy) Fitzpatrick, Fitzpatrick Cottage, Bawnboy, Cavan / Belfast, Antrim

September 28th, suddenly. Predeceased by his parents, Terence and Patricia, also his sister Ailish and brother Pat. Sadly missed by his sisters Roisin and Briege his brothers Liam, Terence and Michael, his nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends. House private, please.

John Nevin, 6 Plunkett Ave., Boyle, Co. Roscommon/Longford

The death has occurred of John Nevin, 6 Plunkett Ave., Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly Co. Longford on the 28th September, 2020, peacefully at home. Predeceased by his wife Margaret (nee Burke). John will be sadly missed by his loving children Rory, Mary, John, Tina, Oliver and Mark, grandchildren and great-grandson, his brothers Gerry and Mattie, sons and daughters in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. John's remains will arrive at St Joseph's Church for Funeral Mass today, 12 noon Thursday, 1st of October, with burial afterwards to Assylynn Cemetery, Boyle. Due to Government restrictions regarding Covid-19, the Funeral Mass will be restricted to family and friends only. Face masks must be worn in Church. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Roscommon and Mayo Hospice, care of Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen. Funeral Mass can be streamed live by logging on to St Joseph's Church Webcam.

Kathleen Sweeney (née Farrell), Broucklagh, Drumlish, Longford

Formerly Birmingham, England. Kathleen died, peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family on 27/09/2020. She is predeceased by her parents Patrick and Mary Ellen. Kathleen will be forever missed with love by her family, her husband and life-long friend Michael, sons Michael, Liam, Dermot, Patrick and Brendan, daughter Ann, daughters-in-law Dawn and Joanna, her adored grandchildren Mikey, Tomás, Eoín, Cormac and Eleonor̃e, brother Pat-Joe, sisters Patrica, Elizabeth, Margaret and Veronica, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law,nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends here in Ireland, Birmingham and London. Funeral Mass today, Thursday, 1st Oct, at 12 noon, in St Mary's Church, Drumlish, Co Longford, followed with burial in the New Cemetery. (Funeral Mass is restricted to 50 people only). Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Dementia - Alzheimer Society of Ireland, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.Kathleen's family would like to thank you all for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Seán Barry Kane, Cushlawn, Killinarden, Tallaght and late of Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

Kane, Seán Barry (Cushlawn, Killinarden, Tallaght and late of Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal), September 25th, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Donna Fermoyle, dear father of Barry, Debbie, Aaron, Nicole and Darragh and beloved son of Sheila and the late Danny. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, grandchildren Cody, Shay, Aaliyha and Ruby, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law Marie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. House private.

May they all Rest in Peace