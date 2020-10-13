Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, October 13, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Margaret McDermott (née Heavey) Lisnagroagh House, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Athlone, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Margaret McDermott (née Heavey) of Lisnagroagh House, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim and formerly of Bealnamulla, Athlone, Co Roscommon. Peacefully, at Our Lady’s Hospital, Manorhamilton. Predeceased by her husband Thomas, sadly missed by her sons Rory and Shane, daughter-in-law Bríd and Shane’s partner Gail, grandchildren Niamh, Anna and Hugh, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass today, Tuesday at 12 noon in St Michael’s Church, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with Government directives relating to public gatherings, Margaret’s Funeral will be private to family only. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice.

Michael Lavin, Creevagh, Kilmactranny, Sligo / Ballyfarnon, Roscommon



Michael Lavin, Creevagh, Ballyfarnon, Co. Sligo, October 10th 2020, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at the Mater Hospital, Dublin, following a brief illness. Predeceased by his beloved father Tommy-John, mother Rita, sister Christina and brother Tommy. He will be sadly missed by his loving brother Austin, sisters Dolores, Pauline and Angela, sister-in-law Louise, brother-in-law Tommy Killalea, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. House strictly private please. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Brigid’s Church, Highwood, today, Tuesday (October 13th) at 12.00 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilmactranny Cemetery ( family and close friends only please) adhering to current guidelines regarding public gatherings,wearing of masks and social distancing. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Geevagh.ie Facebook page

John Guckian Snr., Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death has occurred of John Guckian Snr. (Ex-Leitrim County Council) of Annaghasna, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, Saturday 10th October 2020 peacefully in the tender loving care of the Staff, Doctors and Nurses of Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his brothers; James, Denis, Pat and Michael, sister; Mary Ellen and grandson; Nigel. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife; Bridie, sons; John and Kevin (Annaghasna), daughters; Mary Heslin (Aughavas), Teresa McCaffrey (Elphin), sons-in-law; Cathal and Michael, daughters-in-law; Mary and Ann, grandchildren; Michelle, Aine, Lorraine, Ronan and Clodagh, sister; Lillie Creegan (Mohill), sisters-in-law; Mary Ellen Genty and Eleanor Guckian, brother-in-law; James Genty, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Requiem mass at 12 noon today, Tuesday 13th of October in St. Patrick's Church, Gowel (25 people) followed by burial afterwards to Kiltoghert, Cemetery.

Dominic Curtin, Derrynabrook, Cloontia, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon / Mayo

The death has occurred of Dominic Curtin (EI9JS), Derrynabrook, Cloontia, Co. Sligo and formerly Killaraght, Boyle, Co. Roscommon after a long term illness in the loving care of the North West Hospice, Sligo on the 6th of October 2020. Dominic will be fondly remembered for his deep involvement with the Mayo Radio Experimenters Network and his presence at the rallies near and far. Dominic will be greatly missed by his loving family, relatives and his great friends. Dominic's remains will be arriving to St. Colman's Church, Derrinacartha for 11am Mass today, Tuesday, 13th of October, with burial afterwards to the Church of Ireland Cemetery, Green Street, Boyle. Due to Government restrictions Funeral Mass is limited to Maximum of 25 people. Dominic's Funeral Mass will be live streaming from 10.45 am by logging on to Higgins and Sons Facebook page.

May they all Rest in Peace



