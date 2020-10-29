Leitrim deaths - Thursday, October 29, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary McKenna (née Lee) Monaghan / Fermanagh / Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary McKenna nee Lee, Hollyrood Gardens, London, Friday 16th October, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband James, son Owen and daughter Mary. Very sadly missed by her sons and extended family. Mary's remains will be repatriated on Thursday 29th October, to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Clara, Killybrone, Co Monaghan, H18 W602 at 5pm. Funeral mass will be celebrated Friday morning at 11am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current government guidelines, Mary's funeral mass will be limited to 25 people only.

Michael (Ken) Rose, Boyle, Roscommon / Ballinameen, Roscommon

Michael (Ken) Rose, Drumderrig House Nursing Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and late of Croghan and Ballinameen, Co. Roscommon and originally Luton, Bedfordshire, England. October 25th 2020. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Ken will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew him.A private cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. A ‘get together’ to remember Ken will be arranged in due course.

May they all Rest in Peace



