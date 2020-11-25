Leitrim deaths - Wednesday, November 25, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Seamus Campbell, Roscunnish House, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Seamus Campbell, Roscunnish House, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Seamus is predeceased by his adored wife Frances, sister Rachel and brother Séan. Deeply regretted by his daughters Orlagh, Aoibhinne and Ríona, his brother Nicholas and his much cherished granddaughters Caoimhe, Niamh, Fiadh, his sons in law Tom and John, nephews, nieces, relatives, large circle of friends and neighbours. Due to current Covid 19 restrictions,Seamus will be reposing privately at his residence on Wednesday 25th November with funeral mass in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, on Thursday 26th November at 11am followed by interment in Ardcarne Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on line via webcam www.drumshanboparish.ie Family flowers only and donations in lieu to North West Hospice.

Francis Donagher, Garvagh, Dromahair, Leitrim



Donagher, Francis, Garvagh, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Removal from Fowley's Funeral Home, Dromahair on Thursday to St. Michael's Church, Killavoggy for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. In accordance with Government and HSE Guidelines on public gatherings his funeral will take place in private. Francis' Funeral Mass will be live streamed via the Parish of Killenummery and Killery Facebook page.

Maura Devine (née Costello), Corry, Drumsna, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Maura Devine nee Costello in her 98th year peacefully in the loving care of the Doctors, Nurses and staff of Drumderrig nursing home, Boyle .Pre-deceased by her husband Paddy Joe. Deeply regretted by her children Padric, Bernadette, Francis and Gerard,brother Michael (Luton), daughter-in-laws, son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, niece, relatives and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 25th November in St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards to Aughrim Old Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on http://churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon.html Due to current HSE guidelines Maura's Mass and burial will be private to family and close friends.Church limit is a maximum of 25 people. Funeral Cortège will travel via Jamestown, Coolara, Dangan and Hillstreet.

Damien O'Dowd, Kilcloon, Meath / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



O'DOWD Damien (Kilcloon, Co. Meath and formerly of Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim) November 22nd 2020 peacefully in the loving care of the staff at the Beacon Hospital and surrounded by his family. Damien, beloved husband of Patricia, dear father of Deirdre, Brian, Helen and Anne, beloved father-in-law of Geraldine and Damian and devoted grandfather to Caoimhe, Caelan, Tadhg, Eoghan, Doireann and Kate. Sadly missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers, sisters, their spouses, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed, we look forward to celebrating Damien's life with friends and extended family at a later date. Damien's funeral cortege will leave his home at approximately 10.45am on Wednesday morning (25th November 2020) for friends and neighbours who wish to pay their respects. Please leave a message for the family at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com/death-notices.



Freda Heaslip (née Queenan) Drumcondra, Dublin / Boyle, Sligo

Heaslip Freda (née Queenan) Drumcondra, Dublin 9 and formerly of Killaraght, Co. Sligo November 20, 2020 peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff of the Fairview Community Unit. Beloved wife of the late Jack, loving mother of Mary, Brendan and Patrick and cherished grandmother of Sarah, Seán, Chloe, Aisling and Laura. Very sadly missed by her family, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Yvonne, brother Eugene, cousins, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends. A private family funeral will take place in line with Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to current restrictions, may leave a personal message or on www.kirwans.ie. For Livestreaming on Wednesday, 25th November, at 10am please click: https://www.churchservices.tv/drumcondra

May they all Rest in Peace