Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, December 2, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary (Maura) Heslin née Heslin, Cornageeha, Mohill, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary (Maura) Heslin née Heslin, Cornageeha, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Monday 30th November 2020 peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband Ned, sons; Gary, Mark and Noel, daughters-in-law; Maeve and Nessa, much cherished grandchildren Kirsten, Céadigh, Odhrán, Dáire, Zoe, Sam, Steven and Joel, sister-in-law; Margaret (England), niece; Karen and her husband Ken and nephew; Neil, cousins; Mary and Susan and their families, large circle of friends and neighbours.

Maura will lie in repose at her residence strictly private to family only due to Covid restrictions. A private cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, on Wednesday the 2nd of December 2020 at 4pm. In compliance with Covid 19 restrictions on public gatherings, Maura’s cremation will be restricted to 25 family members and close friends only. The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the North West Hospice c/o Johnny McKiernan, Funeral Director or any family member. House strictly private please

Tommy Reynolds, Cloonfannon, Mohill, Co. Leitrim

Tommy Reynolds, Cloonfannon, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, November 30th 2020, peacefully, at his home. Predeceased by his parents, brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sisters Nellie and Mary Donnelly (Fenagh), carers Milly and P.J. nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Tommy’s funeral will be private, restricted to 25 family and close friends. Tommy’s funeral cortège will leave his home Wednesday at 11.30am to arrive at St Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Mohill Cemetery. Tommy’s family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time. House Private, please.

William (Willie) Keane, Ballinwing, Leitrim P.O., Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Keane, Monday 30th November 2020 peacefully in the tender loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill, Co. Leitirm. Predeceased by his parents, sisters; Elizabeth and Mary Bridget Gralton, brothers; Francis and John. Sadly missed by his nephew; Hugh Gralton (Leitrim Village), nieces; Mary Butler (Jamestown) and Margaret Grimes (Keadue), relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Requiem mass in St. Patrick's Church, Gowel on Wednesday 2nd December 2020 at 12 noon followed by burial to Drumshambo Old Cemetery. Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Arus Carolan Patient Comfort Fund.

In compliance with Covid 19 Restrictions on public gatherings, Willie's funeral mass will be restricted to 25 family members and close friends.

Pat Kelly, 6 St. Colm's Terrace, Bundoran, Donegal

Peacefully, at his residence. Predeceased by his wife Peggy and son Paul. Sadly missed by his loving daughters, sons, grandchildren, brother sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Removal from his residence on Thursday morning at 10.30am. The cortège will travel up Main Street, arriving at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, for 11am funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Bundoran. In accordance with HSE & government guidelines, the wake and funeral Mass is private to family and close friends.

Maurice Peters, Dooruc, Drumlish, Longford / Shantalla, Galway

Formerly from Fursey Rd, Shantalla, Galway. Maurice died peacefully on 30th November 2020. He is predeceased by his wife Lassie, his parents Darby and Kathleen, brothers George and Richard and sister Mary. Maurice will be sadly missed by his sisters Mona (Galway) and Betty (Essex), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours and friends here in Longford and in Galway.

Maurice's funeral cortège will leave Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Friday 4th Dec, at 12.30pm to arrive to St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, Killoe, for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed with burial in Kilmahon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request, donations, if desired, to The Stroke Unit, Mullingar Regional Hospital c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Brendan Merrifield, Drumacrin Rd, Bundoran, Donegal

Brendan Merrifield, Drumacrin Rd, Bundoran, Co. Donegal, peacefuly at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Valerie and loving father to Kevin and Neil. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, brother Gerard (Ballyshannon), sisters Sylvia (Canada) and Imelda (England) and all his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing privately for family and friends at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran. Removal from the Funeral Home on Friday morning, Dec. 4th, to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon. Due to the current Goverment and HSE guidelines the Funeral Mass is private to Family members only please. Condolences to the Merrifield family can be left on the online condolence section at breslinfunerals.ie. Brendan's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on magheneparish.ie on Friday at 11am.

Sheila McNern, Market Street, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

Beloved wife of Tommy. Sheila will be deeply missed by her children, Carrie Flynn; Cork, Thomas; London, Tony; Enniskillen, Danny; Bundoran, Rossa; Teneife, Karol, Ballyshannon, her grandchildren and all extended family. Reposing on Tuesday at her son; Karol, and daughter-in-law; Paula's Residence, Corlea, Ballyshannon, F94 A521. Due to the current climate we ask that the wake would be for family and close friends, please.

Removal on Wednesday with funeral cortége via The Knather to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 o'clock with internment in St. Josephs Cemetery, The Rock. Family Flowers Only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to The Northwest Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member. The Mass will be streamed live on www.churchservices.tv

Marie Clarke (née Grehan), Ballinaglera, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Marie Clarke (née Grehan) of Ballinagleragh, Co. Leitrim & Boyle, Co. Roscommon on 25th November 2020. Marie died peacefully, whilst in the tender care of the staff of Drumderrig House Private Nursing Home, Boyle and surrounded by her devoted family. Reunited in death with her beloved and devoted husband John who had died peacefully just six days earlier. Deeply mourned by her adored and loving children, Fiona, Sarah, Damien, Domnall and Maria and all her much-cherished grandchildren. Marie will also be deeply missed by her sisters Frances and Helen, her sons-in-law Richard and John Joe, and her nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Tom O'Rourke, Elphin, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Tom O’Rourke, London and formerly of Elphin, Roscommon on 27 November 2020, peacefully in the devoted care of the staff at the North London Hospice, Finchley, London. Predeceased by his brothers Frank and Dan. Sadly missed and forever remembered by his loving wife Kathleen, sons Joe, Tom, Paul and Gerry, sister Chris, sister-in-law Margaret, grandchildren Stacey, Hayley and Ryan, great grandchildren Isabella and Lucia, daughters in law, Pam, Sue and Lorraine, Grandsons in law Chris and Fab, cousins, nieces, nephews, his many good friends and neighbours. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

John Clarke, Ballinaglera, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of John Clarke of Ballinagleragh, Co. Leitrim & Manchester, England on the 19th November 2020. John died peacefully, after a short illness borne with great dignity, whilst in the tender care of the staff of Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester, and surrounded by his devoted family. Reunited in death six days later with his beloved and devoted wife Marie. Deeply mourned by his adored and loving children Fiona, Sarah, Damien, Domnall and Maria and all his grandchildren John will also be deeply missed by his sister Gilda, his sons-in-law Richard and John Joe, his sisters-in-law Francey and Helen and his nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

Eileen Hewson, 19 Foxleigh Grove, Wem, England and formerly Dromahair, Leitrim

A service will take place for Eileen in Drumlease Church of Ireland Church, Dromahair, Co Leitrim on Wednesday, 2nd December, at 2pm followed by the burial of her ashes in Drumlease Church of Ireland Cemetery after. Enquiries to Foley and McGowan's Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo.

Reggie Gallogley, West Port, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

Reggie Gallogley, West Port, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Funeral details shall be published shortly. All enquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819. Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so by leaving a personal message through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors.

May they all Rest in Peace