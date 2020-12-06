Leitrim deaths - Sunday, December 6, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Francie Keaveney, Backarybeg, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Francie Keaveney, Brackarybeg, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his sisters Rose (Florida), Margaret (New York), Bridget (Kells), Marian (Kells), brothers Larry (Florida), Pat (New York), Michael John (Brackarybeg) and Bernie (Brackarybeg), sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours. Funeral will arrive at St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton, on Monday morning for 11am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Mullies Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Renal Dialysis at Sligo University Hospital. Due to current restrictions the house and church will be private to family and close friends only. Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://churchtv.ie/st-claire-manorhamilton.html

John Lavin, Ardgallagher, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

John Lavin, Ardgallagher, Kilmore, Carrick on Shannon, Co Roscommon, Dec 4th 2020 (peacefully) in the devoted care of Costellos Nursing home, Lanesborough, in his 94th year. Predeceased by his wife Bernadette (nee Fitzmaurice) John will be sadly missed by his loving family. Sons Cathal, Kieran, Peter, Brian & Paul, daughters Breda (Curtin) & Mary Healy. Adoring grandchildren, sons & daughters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends. Funeral to arrive at The Half Parish Church, Lecarrow, Kilmore, at 11:45am on Monday 7th for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery. Please note that in line with Government & HSE advice, John's funeral will be confined to family and close friends.

Mick Brady, Corriga, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mick Brady, Corriga, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim who passed away on Thursday the 3rd of December 2020 at Luton, Bedfordshire. United Kingdom. Predeceased by his wife Janice and son of the Michael and Kathleen Brady and brother of the late Liam and Kathy Fahlbeck. Mick will be sadly missed by his brothers; Paddy and Danny, his sister's; Rose, Eileen, Bridie and Geri, his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, many nieces, nephews, cousins and his close friends & neighbors in UK, US, and Australia. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date in St Joseph's Church, Aughavas.

Conor O'Reilly, Milltown, Belturbet, Cavan



The death has occurred of Conor O’Reilly, Milltown, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, 5th December, peacefully, at Oakview Private Nursing Home, Belturbet. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains will leave Lawlor’s Funeral Home this evening, Sunday, at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Patrick’s Chruch, Milltown (H14 K31) for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, 7th December, at 2pm followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family and very close friends.

May they all Rest in Peace