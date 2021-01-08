Leitrim deaths - Friday, January 8, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Elizabeth (Lily) Crowe (née Mee), Dromodbeg, Dromod, Leitrim



Elizabeth (Lily) Crowe, (nee Mee) Dromodbeg, Dromod, Co. Leitrim, January 6th 2021 (peacefully) at The Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, aged 90 years, beloved wife of the late George, predeceased by her grandsons Ian and Alan, loving mother to Grace, James, Linda, Shirley and George, much loved grandmother to David, Diane, Laura, Robert, Derek and Mark, sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Carmel, sons-in-law Gordon and David, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral service in St Ann’s Church, Annaduff on Saturday at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Elizabeth’s Funeral will be private. House strictly private.



Packie Feely, Larganhugh, Rossinver, Leitrim



Packie Feely, Larganhugh, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton. Deeply regretted by his loving nephews, nieces, relatives and large circle of friends. Funeral will arrive at St Aidan's Church, Ballaghameehan on Sunday for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Rossinver Old Cemetery. Due to Government and HSE Guidelines Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family only.



Peter Fox, Drumbrick, Corraleehan, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Son of the late Peter & Catherine Fox. Peter died in New York on 27th December 2020 with his special friend Joe by his side, who will miss him terribly. Peter will be sadly missed by his brothers Patrick and John, his sister Kathleen (England), nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. In line with current Government restrictions, Peter’s Funeral will be private to family and close friends.

Sean Brady, Drumanure, Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Sean Brady, Deptford, London and formerly of Drumanure, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim on December 25th suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his parents John & Margaret and his sister Patricia. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his heartbroken daughter Sadie, his partner May and her son Ben, his sisters Mary Bannon (Kilnavart) Anne Reilly (Carrigallen), his brothers Tommy (Carrigallen), Cathal (London) his brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a large circle of neighbours and friends. Sean's funeral mass will take place at 10.30 am on Friday 22-01-2021 in Most Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, Bermondsey, followed by cremation in Service Chapel Crematorium Honour Oak. Sean's Funeral Mass will be live streamed and can be followed on https://www.obitus.com/ user name Muhe 3146 password 704148 A memorial mass and burial of Sean's ashes will take place in saint Mary's Church, Drumeela at a later date.

Rita Rooney (née Eames), Largy, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Rita Rooney (née Eames) of Largy, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim peacefully at St. John's Community Hospital, Sligo. Predeceased by her husband Joe. Sadly missed by her daughters Ann-Marie (Ballintrillick) and Rita (Glebe), sons Patrick (Largy) and Michael (Lurganboy), brother Paddy Eames (Lurganboy), sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren Catherine, Sarah, Annie, Megan, James, Erin, Joe and Paddy, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon in the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government restrictions on public gatherings, Rita's Funeral Mass will be private to family. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. John's Hospital Patient Comfort Fund c/o Murphy & Fox Funeral Directors or any family member.

May they all Rest in Peace