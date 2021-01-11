Leitrim deaths - Monday, January 11, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Susan Jane Howard (née Crowe), Clooncumber, Mohill, Leitrim / Longford



Susan Jane, peacefully in her 98th year in the loving care of her family at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Ann Howard, Creenagh, Longford. Beloved wife of the late William and much loved mother of Richard, William, Tom and the late James. Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law Ann, Pauline and Eileen, grandchildren William, Nigel, Mervyn, Amy, Adam, Daphne and Robert, great-grandson James, sister Anna Dugdale, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Susan’s cortège will leave the home of her son, Richard, (Creenagh, Longford) on Monday, 11th January, passing via Leitrim Cross, Briskill & Clooncumber and arriving to St. Paul’s Church, Newtownforbes, for Funeral Service at 2pm. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Houses Private Please. Given the current exceptional circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, and to protect the welfare of everyone dear to Susan and her family, her funeral service and burial will be restricted to family only. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current Covid 19 restrictions are unable to, may like to leave a personal message for Susan’s family in the “condolences section below. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations in lieu of flowers to Irish Cancer Society Daffodil Nursing Service, www.cancer.ie/donate

Alan Lodge, No 5, Mill Rd, Kinlough, Leitrim

Alan Lodge, No 5, Mill Rd, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital, Stranolar, Co. Donegal. 9th January 2021. Non Covid Related. Beloved husband of Ellen and dear father of Anita, Arlene and Janette. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughters, sons-in-law Ste and Neil, his adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and all his relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing privately at home. Removal on Monday morning, Jan 11th, at 11.45am to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Cremation Service at 3pm. Family flowers only please. Alan's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Kinlough & Glenade Facebook Page.



Bill (Brian) Oliver Glasdrumman, Mohill, Gorvagh, Leitrim

Formerly from Yorkshire, England. Bill died peacefully in the care of the staff of Sligo Hospice, on Saturday, 9th January, surrounded by his family. Bill will be forever remembered by his loving family, wife Caroline, sons Mike and David, daughter Jean, grandchildren, neighbours and friends. Bill's funeral cortege will leave his home on Monday 11th at 12.30pm to arrive to Lakelands Crematoruim for 2pm. Anyone wishing to pay their respects may do so by standing outside the family home on Monday. In keeping with Government guidelines the family home will remain private at all times. Family flowers only please, donation, if desired to Sligo Hospice c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.



Tommie Padden, Tírmactiernan, Leitrim Town, Leitrim

Tommy Padden, Tirmactiernan, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim. January 8th 2021. Peacefully at home surrounded by his devoted wife and family. Pre-deceased by his sisters Patsy and Olive. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Thomasina, children Elaine, Mícheál ,Noelín, Valerie, Raymond, Mel and Rónán, daughters-in-law, Elena, Claire and Shóna, sons-in-law Anthony and Martin, grandchildren Robert, Christine, Patricia, Kirill, Inga, Anthony Thomas, Jimi, Caoimhe, Ciara, Aimée, Darragh, Fiadh, Zac and Zara, brothers Pauric and Mel, sister Phil, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings in compliance with the current HSE guidelines. Family flowers only, donations to the North West Hospice, Sligo.

Catherine (Kitty) O'Dowd (née Hunt), Portobello, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon / Gurteen, Sligo



The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) O'Dowd (nee Hunt), Portobello, Croghan, Boyle, Co Roscommon and formerly of Moygara, Gurteen, Co Sligo. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and staff of Fearna Manor Nursing Home, Castlerea, Co Roscommon. Catherine (Kitty), beloved wife of the late Sean and mother of Helena and John O'Dowd, grandmother to Christine, Stephen and Shannon, great-grandmother to Alex, Holly and Max, daughter in law Terry, brothers Brian and Noel Hunt and late sister Sheila Conneely, sister in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Gurteen, on Wednesday, 13th of January, at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards in Templeronan Cemetery, Cloonloo, Co Sligo. Family flowers only, please. Due to COVID 19 restrictions Catherine's Mass will be private to family only, please. Catherine's Mass will be live streamed on http://churchtv.ie/gurteen.html

Joe Maguire, Altinure, Corlough, Cavan

Peacefully at home, deeply regretted by his loving wife Ita, son Francis (Pauline), daughters Eilish (Paul), Josephine (Richard), sister Sheila Butler (Bohola Co. Mayo), grandchildren Mark, Gemma, Noel, Anthony, Elizabeth, Micheál and Christopher, nieces Breda Carney and Sheila Mary Moran, relatives and friends. Remains will leave his late residence on Monday at 11.40am to arrive at Saint Patrick's Church, Corlough, at 12 noon for funeral Mass and burial. Due to Government & HSE guidelines Joe's wake, funeral Mass and burial will be private to family only. For these who wish to show their support along the route, you are asked to do so by socially distant and safe manner.

May they all Rest in Peace