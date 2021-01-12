Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, January 12, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John Kelly, Lisacoghill, Drumkeerin, Leitrim



The death has occurred of John Kelly, Lisacoghill, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Pre-deceased by his brother Dan (Drumkeerin), sister Mary Moffatt and nephew Patrick Moffatt (both Drumboylan). Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Celia, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces Margaret O'Flynn (Hillstreet), Colette Coulter (Drumshanbo) and nephew Hubert Moffatt (Drumboylan), relatives, neighbours and friends, especially his very good friends Essie McLoughlin, Janice Doherty, Joe Gilbride, Eleanor and John O'Connor. Funeral cortege will leave John's late residence on Wednesday morning at 10.20am, travelling via Greyfield Bridge, to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin for funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Covid 19 restrictions and in line with Government guidelines, house and funeral Mass will be strictly private to family. The funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgZ_2R2ra6WcLRzUVCGum8A/Live



Tommie Padden, Tírmactiernan, Leitrim Town, Leitrim

Tommy Padden, Tirmactiernan, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim. January 8th 2021. Peacefully at home surrounded by his devoted wife and family. Pre-deceased by his sisters Patsy and Olive. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Thomasina, children Elaine, Mícheál ,Noelín, Valerie, Raymond, Mel and Rónán, daughters-in-law, Elena, Claire and Shóna, sons-in-law Anthony and Martin, grandchildren Robert, Christine, Patricia, Kirill, Inga, Anthony Thomas, Jimi, Caoimhe, Ciara, Aimée, Darragh, Fiadh, Zac and Zara, brothers Pauric and Mel, sister Phil, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings in compliance with the current HSE guidelines. Family flowers only, donations to the North West Hospice, Sligo.

Catherine (Kitty) O'Dowd (née Hunt), Portobello, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon / Gurteen, Sligo



The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) O'Dowd (nee Hunt), Portobello, Croghan, Boyle, Co Roscommon and formerly of Moygara, Gurteen, Co Sligo. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and staff of Fearna Manor Nursing Home, Castlerea, Co Roscommon. Catherine (Kitty), beloved wife of the late Sean and mother of Helena and John O'Dowd, grandmother to Christine, Stephen and Shannon, great-grandmother to Alex, Holly and Max, daughter in law Terry, brothers Brian and Noel Hunt and late sister Sheila Conneely, sister in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Gurteen, on Wednesday, 13th of January, at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards in Templeronan Cemetery, Cloonloo, Co Sligo. Family flowers only, please. Due to COVID 19 restrictions Catherine's Mass will be private to family only, please. Catherine's Mass will be live streamed on http://churchtv.ie/gurteen.html

May they all Rest in Peace