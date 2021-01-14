Leitrim deaths - Thursday, January 14, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

John (Jack) O'Connor, Shannon Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



John (Jack) O’Connor, Shannon Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Tarbert, Co. Kerry. – January 9th 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family in the tender loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Pre-deceased by his wife Bridie, baby Hugh, daughter Mary, and son-in-law Martin; Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving son Fr. Eamonn (Strokestown) daughters Una Gill (Ballintubber) and Jacqueline Woods (Galway), son-in-law Frank, grandchildren Katie, Sarah, Robert, Alice and Francesca, sister-in-law Teresa, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. John’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Saturday morning at 10.30 o’clock to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Mass of Christian Burial at 11 o’clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link below http://churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon.html Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone dear to John and his family. John’s funeral Mass and burial will be restricted to family only.

Nuala Martin (née Dennany) Dublin / Arva, Cavan



MARTIN, Nuala - January 10th 2021 - (nee Dennany) (Formerly of Dublin and Arva, Co. Cavan) passed away peacefully at the Mater Private Hospital in the company of her heartbroken daughter Maev and beloved niece Joyce and with the support and care of the wonderful doctors, nurses and carers in the Mater Private Hospital. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Colm, son and daughter, Niall and Maev, daughter-in-law Eimear, grandson Gus, sister Mildred,sister-in-law Mary Dennany, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Nuala’s life with friends and extended family. Those who would have liked to attend Nuala’s Funeral may leave personal messages for the family by visiting https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/. The Funeral Service which will take place in St. Gabriels Church, Clontarf, Dublin 3, can be viewed on line Wednesday, the 13th of January, at 10.30am, please click on the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-gabriels-church-clontarf. Burial thereafter in Glasnevin Cemetery.

Tom Carey, Carrigtwohill, Cork / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

TOM CAREY (Castle Avenue, Carrigtwohill & Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim) on January 10th 2021 unexpectedly at Cork University Hospital. Beloved husband of Mary (née Finn), loving father of Maria and John. Sadly missed also by his sisters-in-law Elma and her husband Michael O’Callaghan, Ann and her husband Christy Cooney, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. In keeping with continuing guidance and restrictions, Tom’s Funeral will take place privately. Requiem Mass will be available to view on Thursday 14th from approx 11am on facebook.com/Carrigtwohill-Parish

Maureen Moran (née Farrell), St. Patrick`s Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Predeceased by her husband Bertie. She will be sadly missed by her son Ollie (Ballinamore) and daughter Mary (Mohill), sisters Anna & Breege (Longford), daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends. In line with current Government restrictions, a private family Funeral will take place on Thursday in St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery (cortege will travel via St. Patrick’s Park). The Moran family appreciates your support, sympathy & understanding at this difficult time. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Thursday afternoon at 1pm on www.churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon

Thomas Wynne, Stonepark, Cloonloo via, Boyle, Sligo / Gurteen, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon

Thomas Wynne, Stonepark, Cloonloo, via Boyle, Co. Sligo, January 11th, 2021; Peacefully, aged 91, in the loving care of the staff at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey. Predeceased by his wife Margaret and son Paul, Thomas will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughters Kathleen, Margaret, Rosaleen and Michelle, sons John and Thomas, sister Mary, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Removal at 10am on Thursday (January 14th) from Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Gurteen, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Templeronan Cemetery. Due to current Government guidelines, Thomas’s funeral will take place privately to family only please. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via webcam at www.churchtv.ie/gurteen.

May they all Rest in Peace