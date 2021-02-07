Leitrim deaths - Sunday, February 7, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Séamus Minogue, Erne Hill, Belturbet, Cavan



The death has occurred of Séamus Minogue, Erne Hill, Belturbet. Co. Cavan, Saturday 6th February peacefully at his home in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of Dympna, dear father of Siobhán, Séamus, Gráinne, Rónán & Caoimhe. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother Tom, sisters in law Bridie, Nuala and Sr. Vera McGrath, sons-in-law Peter, Joe & Keith, daughters-in-law Vivienne & Louise, grand-daughter in law Maddie, grandchildren James, Niall, Suzanne, Domhnall, Seán, Orla, Emer, Aoife, Cillian, Conor, Éile & Diarmuid and great-grandfather to Cian. Séamus' remains will leave his residence on Monday morning at 11.30am where the cortège will travel to the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Belturbet for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterward in Drumalee Cemetery. For those who wish to show their support along the route, you are asked to do so in a socially distant and safe manner. Due to current Government & HSE guidelines, Séamus' Funeral Mass will be private to family only.

Anne (Nan) Fallon (née Murphy), Curraun Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Tarmonbarry, Longford



Anne (Nan) Fallon (nee Murphy), Curraun, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon Feb 6th 2021, Peacefully at her daughter Doireann and son in law Fergal’s residence. Predeceased by her husband Michael Tom and grandchildren Tom and Maisie. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, Liam & Ray, daughters Geraldine and Doireann, sons in law Fergal and Cronan, daughter in law Maria, Liam's partner Brenda, Sister in Law Emer Murphy, Grandchildren Niall, Emily, Liam, Norah, Isla and Daithi, Nieces, Nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her daughter Doireann and son in law Fergal’s residence Curraun. House private please. Anne’s funeral Mass will take place on Monday, 8th of Februrary, at 11 o'clock in the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall. Burial afterwards in Kilbarry Cemetery. Anne's funeral Mass will be available online web address is: www.churchservices.tv/tarmonbarry Due to Covid-19 restrictions and with the co-operation of the family, Anne's funeral is private to family. Attendance at the funeral Mass is limited to 10 people. Family Flowers only Donations if desired to Roscommon/Mayo Hospice Care of Tom Crosby Funeral Undertaker Tarmonbarry or any Family Member.

Maureen Plunkett (née Doyle), Toughernaross, Kilcogy, Cavan / Dring, Longford

The death has occurred of Maureen Plunkett (nee Doyle), Toughernaross, Kilcogy, Co.Cavan and formerly of Ballinulty, Dring Co. Longford, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Harry. Sadly missed by her children Kathleen, John Joe, Gertrude, Oliver and Patrick, brothers Tom Ballinulty, Dring and Monsignor Canon Harry, Topsharn, Exeter, England, sons-in-law Peter and Joey, daughters-in-law Claire and Catherine, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Maureen's remains will leave her residence on Sunday, 7th February, at 1.15pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Carrick, Finea for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm followed by burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. In compliance with current Covid 19 guidelines Maureen's Funeral Mass will be restricted to family members only. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Parkinson's Association of Ireland or the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.

May they all Rest in Peace