Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, February 10, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Eileen Brennan (née Mahon), The Glebe, Donegal Town, Donegal / Drumshanbo, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Eileen Brennan (nee Mahon) of The Glebe, Donegal Town and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her loving husband Peter. Deeply missed by her sister Lily Treacy, her children Irene, John, Peter, Mary, Manus, Ann, Máirtín, Fergus, her sons and daughters in law, her 30 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, her cousins, nieces and nephews, her carers and her many friends made over the years during a life well lived. Remains reposing at the family home .Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to St Patrick's Church, Donegal town, for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St Agatha's Cemetery, Clar. House strictly private to family only please. Due to Covid 19 and government guidelines, only 10 people are permitted to attend the funeral Mass. Social distancing at all times, please. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer’s Society, New Row, Donegal Town, Co. Donegal Webcam Link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/donegal-town-tawnawilly-parish-donegal-town

Miroslawa Makosz, Hartley Hall, Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Miroslawa (Mira) Makosz, Hartley Hall, Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Poland, 5th February 2021 (suddenly) at her residence. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family in Poland, her partner Roland, good friends Adrian and Olga, former work colleagues at Crumbs Sandwich Bar, Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon and her many friends. Private Cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan

Thomas P Farrell, Drumkeerin, Leitrim



The death has occured of Thomas P Farrell, (known as TP), Aras Bhride, Drumkeerin, Co.Leitrim and formerly of Aughacashel, Co.Leitrim, peacefully at Aras Bhride. Non Covid related. Sadly missed by his family and friends.Funeral cortege will leave Aras Bhride on Wednesday morning at 10.40am and travel via Main St to St.Brigids Church, Drumkeerin for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Covid 19 restrictions and in line with Government guidelines, only 10 people are allowed to attend the Funeral Mass. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live by following the link below: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgZ_2R2ra6WcLRzUVCGum8A/Live

Moira Dennigan (née Manning), Tomiskey, Rooskey, Leitrim



Moira Dennigan, formerly Mulligan (nee Manning) Tomiskey, Rooskey, Co. Leitrim, February 8th, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the management and staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, in her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband’s Bill Mulligan and Bernard Dennigan, sadly missed by her daughters Antoinette Hetherton and Loretta Mulligan, step-daughters Sr. Catherine, Jackie and Bonnie, son in law Sean, her adored grandchildren Thelma, Faustina, Selina, Rosemary and Felicity, great-grandchildren Ruari, Evie and Matilda, sisters Kathleen and Eileen, sister-in-law Mary Joe, bothers in law Jim and Bill, nephews, nieces, grandnephew, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Moira’s funeral cortège will arrive at St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola, Wednesday, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, via Tomiskey, with burial afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Moira’s funeral will be private, restricted to 10 family.

Maureen Daly, Lower Rover, Arigna, Roscommon

Maureen Daly, Lower Rover, Arigna, Co. Roscommon, February 7th 2021, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at North West Hospice, Sligo and surrounded by her devoted family. Predeceased by her husband Mickey-Joe and son T.P., Maureen will be sadly missed by her loving sons Michael and Phil, daughters Maresa, Carmel and Joanna, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B.V.M. Arigna, on Tuesday morning (February 9th) at 11am. Interment afterwards in Arigna Cemetery. House private, please. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo.

J.T. (John Thomas) Higgins, Aughnacloy, Geevagh, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully, after a brief illness, borne with courage, dignity and great strength, at home in the care of his devoted family. Pre-deceased by his sister Kathleen, his mother Kathleen and his father John. Survived by his heartbroken wife and forever friend Ann Marie. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his sister Ann Lynch, brothers Joseph & Aidan, mother in law, father in law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends. J.T. will lie in repose at home, on Tuesday, February 9th. House private on Wednesday morning. J.T’s funeral cortège will leave the family home, arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Geevagh, for Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, 10th February, at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilmactranny Cemetery. In keeping with the current restrictions and guidelines, J.T’s Funeral will be held in private with his immediate family. Mask wearing and social distancing to be observed, at all times please. The Funeral Mass will be available to view on the parish web cam at geevagh.ie Facebook page

May they all Rest in Peace