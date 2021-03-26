Leitrim deaths - Friday, March 26, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Rosaleen Joyce, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Rosaleen Joyce (née Cosgrove), Anville Court, St. Brigid's St., Ballinamore, Co Leitrim on Wednesday, March 24th. Predeceased by her beloved husband and best friend Paddy, her parents Tommy and Rose, sisters Kathleen and Lily, brothers Liam and Thomas. She will be sadly missed by her family Martina Hackett (Bornacoola), John (Laois), Rosaleen (Ballinamore), son-in-law Aidan, daughter-in-law Aideen (nee Heaslip), grandchildren Sarah, Paul (Melbourne), Owen, Kieran, Michelle and Orla, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, former teaching colleagues, neighbours and very good friends.

Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore on Friday arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to SHOUT (Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust), c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore

Michael McGrath, Cloncowley, Drumlish, Longford / Raheny, Dublin



Late of Raheny, Dublin and Rojales, Spain. Suddenly at his residence, predeceased by his loving wife Anne and son Michael. Deeply regretted by his daughters Carol and Kim, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, sister Joan, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Remains arriving at Dardistown Crematorium, Dublin this Saturday, 27th March, 2021, for Service at 12.40 pm followed by cremation. To view Michael's Cremation Service at 12.40 please click on this link. In keeping with Government guidelines regarding public gatherings the cremation will be restricted to ten people only.

Kathleen Fitzmaurice, Kilmactranny, Co Sligo

The death has occurred of Kathleen Fitzmaurice (née Kavanagh) (Ex. N.T.), Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle and formerly Kilmactranny, Co. Sligo. March 24th, 2021 (peacefully). Predeceased by her husband Pat and daughter Aingeal. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her loving sons Fearghal and Nessan, daughter Blaithín, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, former neighbours and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Brigid’s Church, Highwood, on Saturday, March 27th, at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilmactranny Cemetery.

John Wilson, Cootehall / Boyle, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of John Wilson, Elphin Street, Boyle and formerly Cootehall and Buriram, Thailand, on Wednesday, March 24th, 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bai and son Jamie (Thailand), sister Liz Ewings, brother-in-law Michael (Barcelona), neighbours and friends. A private cremation will follow. Donations, if desired, to “Abbey Haven Patient Comfort Fund”.

Sally McDermott (née McGuire), Cloonybeirne, Strokestown, Roscommon



Peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff at Roscommon University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Eamon and much loved mother of Pierce, Francis and Catherine. She will be very sadly missed by her sorrowing husband and family, daughters-in-law; Ailish and Belinda, grandchildren; John, Aaron, Melissa, Sarah, Niamh and James, sister Elizabeth (Cuffe), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Removal on Saturday to the Church S.S. Eithne & Fidelma, Tulsk, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 10a.m. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery. Owing to current restrictions Sally's Funeral Mass and house is private to family only, limited to 10 people. Mass may be viewed online (link to follow).

May they all Rest in Peace