Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, April 22, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Kathleen Wynne (née McTague), Aughnasheelin, Leitrim / Dunboyne, Meath

Kathleen Wynne (née McTague) - Drumbibe, Aughnasheelin, Co. Leitrim and formerly Dunboyne, Co. Meath - April 20, 2021 at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar. Wife of the late Noel; deeply regretted by her sisters Rose Flynn and Teresa Kerins and brother Peter, nieces, nephews, extended family, caring friends and neighbours.

In keeping with current Government guidelines, a family funeral will take place on Thursday, 22 April, at 10 a.m. and may be viewed on the live webcam at www.mullingarparish.ie Burial will take place in St Michael's New Cemetery, Athy at 1pm approx. Those wishing to send messages of condolence to the family can do so below or a private message on www.gilsenanfuneralhome.ie. Family flowers only please; donations greatly appreciated to The Friends of the Elderly Ireland.

John (Johnny) Edwards, Killycrin, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan

John (Johnny) Edwards, Killycrin, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan. April 21st 2021, peacefully at home. Dearly beloved husband of Alison and loving father of Sinéad & Colin. Predeceased by his father John. Very sadly missed by his loving mother Annie, his brothers Peter, Gareth (Maggie) & Joe (Veronica), his sisters Edel (Frank), Julie & Breda (Declan), mother-in-law Josie, nephews, nieces, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Removal on Friday at 3pm arriving at St. Mogue's Church, Bawnboy for Funeral Mass at 3:30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government & HSE Covid 19 restrictions the funeral mass and burial will be for family only. House strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care, Cavan general hospital c/o Brian Fee undertaker.

The funeral mass can be viewed on : https://vimeo.com/539843656

Fr Fintan Mc Kiernan,Cross, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan

& former parish priest in Derrylin, Fermanagh. April 21st 2021 suddenly.

May they all Rest in Peace