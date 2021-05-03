Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, May 3, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Timmie Shanley, Eslin, Mohill, Leitrim



Tim (Timmie) Shanley, Drumoula, Eslin Bridge, Co Leitrim, May 2nd, 2021, peacefully, in the wonderful care of nurses and staff of Aras Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his parents, Michael and Brigid, and sisters, Mary McEldowney and Anne McGovern. Sadly missed by his sister Kathleen Reynolds, nieces Geraldine and Mary, nephews James, William, Michael, Brian and Ciaran, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours, his beloved Eslin GAA Club and his many friends. Timmie’s funeral cortege will leave the home of his niece Mary O’Connor, Corderry, Keshcarrigan on Tuesday travelling via his residence and Eslin GAA club to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Mohill, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Timmie’s funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Patrick Mc Manus, Cross, Ballyconnell, Cavan

May 1st 2021, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Margaret, son Conor, brothers Edward, Tony, Leo, sister Mary & niece Kay. Deeply regretted by his loving son John,daughters Lorraine, Sinéad & Eimear, sister Dympna, nephew Edward, relatives, neighbours & friends. Removal tomorrow, Monday, arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Kilnavart for funeral mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Maud Regan (née Henry), Rockingham, Boyle, Roscommon / Ballymote, Sligo

Maud Regan (née Henry), Dublin Lodge, Rockingham, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of O’Connell Street, Ballymote, Co. Sligo, 1st May 2021; Peacefully, in her 90th year, in the loving care of the staff and nurses at Drumderrig House Nursing Home, Boyle (non-Covid related). Predeceased by her husband Michael, Maud will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Ray, sisters Clodie and Judy, brothers Dermot and Mark, daughter-in-law Andrea, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Removal from Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, on Monday (3rd May) to St. Joseph’s Parish Church, Boyle, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Interment afterwards in Ardcarne Graveyard. In line current Government guidelines, Maud’s funeral will take place privately to family only please. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via web cam at www.boyleparish.ie. Donations in Lieu of flowers, if desired, to Drumderrig House Nursing Home, Boyle, C/O Mahon & O’Dowd Funeral Directors, Boyle and Gurteen.



Michael Rooney, Fairyhouse Road, Ratoath, Meath / Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death has occurred peacefully at St. Vincent's Private Hospital, Merrion Road of Michael Rooney, Fairyhouse Road, Ratoath and formerly of Carrickeeny, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Beloved husband of Marie and father of Karen, Colm and Eoin. Michael will be sadly missed by his family, daughters-in-law Zoe and Katherine, grandchildren Joe, Tommy, Isabelle, Georgia and Dillon, sisters Ita, Gretta and Martha, brother Aidan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. Michael's funeral cortege will leave his home at 10.45am on Monday arriving for a Funeral Mass in the Holy Trinity Church, Ratoath at 11am. Due to current restrictions Mass will be Private. Those who cannot attend are invited to follow the Mass at http://live.ratoathparish.ie/



Tom Kenny, Rosses Point, Sligo / Belturbet, Cavan

Kenny, Tom, “Breifne”, Rosses Point, Co.Sligo, formerly of Belturbet, Co. Cavan, April 30th 2021, surrounded by his family, in the loving care of the staff of Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Rita Kenny and his brothers Fr. Brian and Brendan. Tom will forever be remembered and deeply missed by his beloved wife Ada, his daughter Kate, sons Thomas, Conor and Brian, son-in-law Shane (Quill), his adored grandchildren Seán and Ada, his sisters Sheila Broderick (Dublin) and Maire Masterson (Tyrone), brothers-in-law Michael and Eugene, extended family and a wide circle of friends. Removal from his home on Monday May 3rd at 2.45 pm to St Columba’s Church, Rosses Point, Co. Sligo for Mass of the Resurrection at 3pm followed by burial in Rathcormac Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed via www.studiorove.ie/tkenny. In keeping with current Government regulations, attendance will be limited 25 persons. If you would like to pay your respects along the way, please join the static Guards of Honour as the funeral cortège makes its way from the family home to church. Please ensure you maintain the recommended social distancing at all times keeping to the 2-metre apart guideline. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to North West Hospice online at www.feehilys.ie. Those who wish to leave a condolence message may do so in private at www.feehilys.ie

Lill Mitchell (née Duignan), Aughamore, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Lill Mitchell (née Duignan) of Shepherd’s Bush, London & formerly of Gortinee, Aughamore, Co. Leitrim, on April 22nd 2021 at Charing Cross Hospital, London. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Michael and brothers Phil, Mickie and Noel. Lill will be sadly missed by her daughter Mary, sons Gerald & Charles, her sister Mary in London, brother JJ in Galway, her grandchildren Hannah & Max whom she adored and her numerous nephews and nieces. A wonderful, loving character, she will be hugely missed by her large circle of friends. Funeral Mass will take place in accordance with current government restrictions at The Holy Trinity Church, Brook Green London on May 10th and burial thereafter.

May they all Rest in Peace