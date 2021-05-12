Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday May 12, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary Mulleney (nee Farrelly), Kiltynashinnagh, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and Glangevlin, Co. Cavan

Mary Mulleney (nee Farrelly), Kiltynashinnagh, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly of Glangevlin, Co. Cavan, May 10th 2021, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses and staff at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by her sister Susan (U.S.A). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her beloved husband Patrick, brothers John and Paddy (Glangevlin), sister-in-law, Maureen (England), brothers-in-law Seamus and Paddy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and work colleagues.

Mary's funeral cortège will leave her residence on Thursday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St.Brigid's Church, Drumcong, for Mass of Christian Burial at 11 o'clock with funeral afterwards to Drumcong old Cemetery. Mary's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link https://www.churchtv.ie/drumcong/. Given the current exceptional circumstances and HSE guidelines, Mary's Home, Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family only, limited to 50 persons in the church, while also requesting strict adherence to Social Distancing in vicinity of church grounds and cemetery. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time. House strictly private, please.

Mary Frances Faul (née McManus), Ocean Sound, Bunowna, Easkey, Sligo / Carrigallen, Leitrim

Mary Frances Faul (née McManus), Ocean Sound, Bunowna, Easkey, Co. Sligo and formerly of Humbert St., Tubbercurry, Great Barr, Birmingham and Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim, on 11th May 2021, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughter Frances, son-in-law Stuart Paterson, granddaughter Fiona, great-grandson Paddy, brothers Kevin (Carrigallen), Loughlin (Carrigallen) and Ray (Birmingham), sister Margaret (Carrigallen), nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends.

Mary will repose at Coen's Funeral Home, The Square, Tubbercurry (F91 P668) on Wednesday, 12th May, from 7 pm until 8 pm with removal on Thursday, 13th May, to the Church of St. John Evangelist, Tubbercurry for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. The funeral will proceed to Rhue Cemetery for private internment thereafter. In accordance with HSE and Government directives relating to public gatherings, the funeral service will be limited to family members and close friends only. Family residence is private. Mary's Requiem Mass on Thursday will be live streamed on Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/coensfuneraldirectors/

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice Sligo via https://northwesthospice.ie/donations/

Mary McWeeney (née Callery) Dublin / Drumcong, Leitrim

McWeeney (née Callery), Mary (Dublin & Leitrim) – May 8th. 2021 (peacefully) in 27 years of tender care from the Little Sisters of the Poor and all the staff at Sacred Heart residence, Sybil Hill, Clontarf, Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Timothy. Mary will be sadly missed by all her family, relatives and friends.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place on Wednesday (12th May 2021). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions are welcome to leave a personal message on the Condolences section below, by post to Kirwan Funeral Directors, 21/23, Fairview Strand, Dublin 3 or by email to info@kirwans.ie Mary will be buried with her family in Drumcong (new cemetery), Kiltubrid, County Leitrim.

Pauline Long (née Vaughan) Keshcarrigan, Leitrim / Annacarty, Tipperary

Pauline Long (nee Vaughan), Keshcarrigan, Co. Leitrim, May 10th 2021, passed away peacefully at her daughter Emma’s home, Kilpatrick, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Joe and her brother Joe. Sadly missed by her partner Tom, daughters Gillian, Emma and Robyn, son Gareth, sisters Mary, Eilís, Bern, Siobhán and Sheila, brothers Brendan, Louis and Tom, grandchildren Kerrie, Joey, Ella, Gerald, Robyn and Oliver, son-in-law Eamonn O’Brien, Robyn’s partner Conor, Gillian’s partner Andy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Emma and Eamonn’s home, Kilpatrick on Wednesday, 12th May, from 3 o’c until 9 o’c. Arriving in Shannon Crematorium on Thursday, 13th May, for Cremation at 3 pm. Please adhere to Government Guidelines re Covid-19.

Michael Brady, Comagh, Garadice, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Michael Brady, Comagh, Garadice, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, N41 K582, May 7th 2021. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Vera & family Mark, Michelle, Wayne, Anita, Michael, Aaron, grandchildren, brother Anthony, sister Rose, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Removal on Wednesday morning from Lakelands Crematorium at 9:30a.m. going through Ballyconnell Town and returning to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan for cremation at 11 o'clock. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Sosad, Cavan c/o Brian Fee undertaker.

Annie Bredin (née Dolan), Tullyskearney, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Blacklion, Cavan

The death has occurred of Annie Bredin (née Dolan) of Tullyskearney, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim and formerly of Duckfield, Blacklion, Co Cavan. Peacefully, at her residence in her 97th year. Predeceased by her husband Johnny, son Patrick and brother John. Sadly missed by her children Marian, Johnny, Rosaleen, Bernadette, Joseph, Agnes, Arthur and Geri, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, twenty nine grandchildren, twenty one great-grandchildren, sister in law Bridie Dolan (Carlow), relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning for Funeral Mass in St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton, at 12 noon, followed by burial in Cloonlougher Cemetery. In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines, Annie’s Funeral Mass will be private to family. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Churchtv.ie. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Home Care Team, North West Hospice. You may, if you wish, show your support to the family by standing along the route on Wednesday morning as the cortège makes its way from the family home at 11.15 am to St Clare’s Church for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Paul Maguire, Aughersakilla, Ballyconnell, Cavan / Ballyshannon, Donegal / Dublin

Paul Maguire, Aughersakilla, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan & late of Tullyhorkey, Ballyshannon and Dublin. May 9th 2021, suddenly at his home. Predeceased by his father John. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his mother Kathleen, brothers and sisters, Seamus (Dublin), Roisin (Longford), Doreen (Dublin), Angela (Canada), Kitty (Enniskillen), Marian (Ballyhugh),Tony (Dublin), Kevin (Dunderry), Sheila (Drumree), Noeleen (Dublin), Declan (Ballyhugh), Orla(Belturbet), Ciarán (Butlersbridge), Colm (Ballyconnell), Yvonne (Killesher), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Paul's remains will leave the family home on Wednesday arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell at 3 o'clock for Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Due to government and HSE guidelines, Paul's funeral will be limited to 50 people. Those who wish to show their support along the route are asked to do so by social distancing in a safe manner.

Charles (Charlie) Hersey, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon, Donegal / Limerick

Charles Hersey known as Charlie, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly Limerick, May 10th 2021, in his 93 year. Beloved husband of the late Lily. Peacefully at home surrounded by his daughters Maureen (Seamus Connolly), Frances (Manus Daly), devoted granddad to Rachel, Tom, Oisín, Saoirse, brother John, sister Jean (Gerard Tierney) (predeceased by his sister Helen McMahon and sister-in-law Veronica (Curtin)), nieces, nephews and extended family circle.

Reposing privately at his family home. In accordance with current government guidelines and in the hope of keeping our family and friends safe Charlie's Funeral Mass will take place privately on Wednesday morning at 11.am in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon maximum 50 people permitted which can be viewed online :https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon followed by Interment in St Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock. Messages of condolence can be emailed to p.mccauley@btopenworld.com.

Tommy McKeon, Cloone Village, Cloone, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Tommy McKeon, Lakeview, Cloone Village, Co. Leitrim, Sunday the 9th of May 2021 peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his parents; John and Winifred and his brother; Michael. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sons; Gerard, Sean and Gavin, their mother; Anna, daughters-in-law; Laura, Ann-Marie and Sheila, grandchildren; Ciara Rose, Ella, Sé, Dermot, John Gerard, Chloe, Kaiden and Keeva, sister-in-law; Evelyn, nephews; David and Kevin, niece; Una, extended, family, neighbours and friends.

Tommy's remains will leave his residence on Wednesday morning (12th May 2021) at 11.30am for funeral Mass at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Cloone, followed by burial afterwards to Cloone Old Cemetery. Those who wish to pay their respects along the route may do so by adhering to social distancing guidelines. Tommy's funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

May they all Rest in Peace