Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday June 16, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Maura Leddy, Linden House, Ballymote, Sligo / Fenagh, Leitrim

Linden House, Ballymote, Co. Sligo and Foxfield, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Bernadette (& Michael) Dublin, Kathleen (& Steve) London, brother Sean, Sligo, nephews Mark & Neil, cousin Frank (Athy), the loving staff at Linden House, Ballymote, neighbours, relatives & friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Sean Gallagher (Retired teacher, Mean Scoile Mhuire, Galway), Highfiled Park, Galway City, Galway / Oranmore, Galway / Donegal

On Saturday, the 12th June, in Brampton Care Home, Oranmore, Co. Galway, after a long illness. He was predeceased by his parents, Padraig (Paddy Mór), Cruit Island, Co. Donegal and Mary, Dunkineely, Co. Donegal, and his brother, Eunan. Deeply regretted by his brothers, Liam (Galway) and Séamus (Boyle) and by his sister, Máire; his nieces and nephews; his sister- in-law and brother- in -law; his grandnieces and grandnephews his relations and friends.

Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road, Galway on Thursday 17th June to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Funeral after Mass to Rahoon cemetery. Livestream link to view Mass online is https://mcnmedia.tv/cameras/st-josephs-church-galway. All funeral arrangements will take place in accordance with current Government and HSE guidelines on Funerals and social gatherings.

Patrick John (P.J.) Spellman, Cournaglea, Boyle, Roscommon

Patrick John (P.J.) Spellman, London, England and formerly of Cournaglea, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, 31st May 2021; Peacefully, yet unexpectedly, at his home in London. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Ellen, his brother Joseph (Joey), sisters Lena, Maura, Kathleen and Eileen and his niece Helena. P.J. will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sister Chris McGrath (Dublin), his nieces and nephews, Bernadette, Eileen, Jimmy, Patricia, John, Hugh, John, Sinéad and Jason, brother-in-law, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Removal from Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, on Saturday (June 19th) to St. Joseph’s Parish Church for Mass of the Resurrection at 12pm. Burial afterwards in Assylinn (old) Cemetery. In line with current Government guidelines, P.J.’s funeral mass will be restricted to 50 people in the Church. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via web cam at www.boyleparish.ie P.J.’s family acknowledge that people would like to offer their condolences.

Cian Gray, Ballyduffy, Moyne, Longford

Cian, aged 19 years, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, following a long illness borne with great courage and dignity. Cian will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken family, mother Josephine, father Matthew, brothers Niall and Odhrán, sister Tara, much-loved grandmother Roseann (Heslin), aunts, uncles, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Cian’s funeral cortège will leave his residence on Wednesday at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Moyne, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Legga Cemetery. Following government guidelines and to protect everyone dear to Cian and his family, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.churchtv.ie and click on Moyne. House private please

Anne (Ena) Cecilia Zwanink (née McMorrow), Dromahair, Leitrim / Sligo

Zwanink, Anne (Ena) Cecilia (née Mc Morrow), The Netherlands and formerly of Market Street, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, June 9th 2021, suddenly at Weidevogelhof Nursing Home, Delft, The Netherlands. Loving wife of the late Len Zwanink and dear sister of the late Rose. Sadly missed by her heartbroken stepdaughter Alie, brother Brendan, grandchildren Bart and Peter, nieces Liesl, Selina, Veronica, Samantha, Yuonne, Caroline, Cora, nephews Gregory, Paul, Dermot and Kieran, Terry and Rory, sister-in-law Betty, cousins, and a host of relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing with her sister Rose (View) at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (F91EH98) on Wednesday June 16th from 5pm to 6:30pm for family and close friends only. Mass of the Resurrection for both Anne (Ena) and her sister Rose will be celebrated in St. Patrick’s Church, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim on Thursday June 19th at 12 noon and will be live streamed via https://stpatricksdromahair.com. In keeping with HSE, NPHET and Public Health guidelines, attendance will be limited to 50 persons. Burials will follow in Newtownmanor Cemetery, Co. Leitrim. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Knock Shrine online.

Rita Dolan, Devenish Park, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Rita Dolan, Devenish Park, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully, in her 99th year. Remains reposing at her home on Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm, for family and friends, with removal on Thursday at 10.45am to Mary Queen of Peace Church, Garrison, for 11am Funeral Mass, with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Places in the church are limited; those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortège proceeds from her home to the church and from the church to the cemetery. Family flowers only; donations in lieu, if desired, to Garrison Day Care Centre c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison, or any family member. Rita is predeceased by her husband Paddy and is deeply missed by her sister Lena, nieces, nephews, family circle and friends. Messages of condolence may be left below.

Aidan Doherty, Soran, Ballinalee, Co Longford

Aidan Doherty, Soran, Ballinalee, June 13th, peacefully at his residence, after a long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by his parents, Patrick and Julia, brothers Paddy, Brendan and Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Frances (nee Egan), sons Padraig (Soran), Aidan (Ballybay), daughter Brid Mc Dermott (Mullingar), son in law Rory, daughters in law Dearbhla and Sinead, sister Sheila and brother Kevin, beloved grandchildren Daniel, Clara, Conor, Liam, Niamh, Anna, Hugh, Tom, Neasa and Sadhbh.

Reposing at his residence until removal to St Mary's Church, Ennybegs for Funeral Mass on Wednesday 16th at 2pm, followed by burial in St Emers Cemetery Ballinalee. No flowers please, donations in lieu to The Irish Cancer Society and Longford Hospice Homecare, c/o Farrell's Undertakers. Funeral Mass can be viewed on: www.churchservices.tv

Rose Atkins (née McMorrow), Lavally, Ballintogher, Sligo / Dromahair, Leitrim

Atkins, Rose (née McMorrow), Lavally, Ballintogher, Co. Sligo and formerly of Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, June 11th 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her family under the amazing care of staff at Gormanston Wood Nursing Home, Co. Meath. Former Principal of Kilross NS, Ballintogher, Co Sligo for 22 years. Predeceased by her husband Harold. Deeply regretted by her loving children Gregory, Selina, Liesl, and Paul, sons-in-law Dan and Tom, grandchildren Angelines, Dylan, Garth, Amanda, Caitlin, Joe and Daniel, brother Brendan, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and a large circle of extended family and friends. Reposing with her sister Anne (Ena) (View) at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (F91EH98) on Wednesday June 16th from 5pm to 6:30pm for family and close friends only. Mass of the Resurrection for both Rose and her sister Anne (Ena) will be celebrated in St. Patrick’s Church, Dromahair, Co.Leitrim on Thursday June 17th at 12 noon and will be live streamed via https://stpatricksdromahair.com. Burial will follow in Newtownmanor Cemetery, Co. Leitrim. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Knock Shrine online.

Eugene Hughes, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Eugene Hughes, Cullentra, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim on Friday, June 11th, 2021. Funeral Arrangements Later

Patrick (Patsy) Rooney, London / Diffreen, Glencar, Co Leitrim

Rooney Patrick (Patsy), London and late of Diffreen, Glencar, Co. Leitrim. Suddenly at the Royal Free Hospital, London. Predeceased by his brothers Liam and Joseph. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral will take place in London on Wednesday, 16th June 2021. The Rooney family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time

May they all Rest in Peace