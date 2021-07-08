Leitrim deaths - Thursday, July 8, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Elizabeth (Lil) Margaret Fox (née Randles), Forest Hill, London and formerly, Kenmare, Kerry / Fenagh, Leitrim



Predeceased by her husband James (Jim) (2012), formerly of Mahanagh, Foxfield, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim. Deeply regretted by the extended Randles and Fox families and all who knew her. Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Foxfield, today, Thursday (July 8th) at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Fenagh New cemetery, Co. Leitrim. In line with current Government restrictions, the Funeral will be private to family and close friends and attendance in the Church will be limited to 50 people.

Pat Feeney (née Muldoon) Drumlitten, Foxfield, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Pat Feeney (nee Muldoon) Chapel-En-Le-Frith, England. Originally of Drumlitten, Foxfield, County Leitrim and widow of Leo (Cregg, Sligo). Peacefully with her family and the wonderful staff of Ashgate Hospice. Dearly loved by her children Rosemary, Theresa, Jimmy, Leo, Brendan & Kevin ,son-in-law Nick, daughters-in-law Geraldine, Margaret & Vanessa, her cherished grandchildren Liam, Luke, Daniel, Hannah, Christina, Adam, Niamh, Grace, Ella Rose, Catherine & Erin, her siblings Mary, Paddy (deceased), Lewie, Kathleen & Margaret, sister-in-law Theresa, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed via Facebook on 22nd July at 1.30 pm from St John Fisher & Thomas Moore Church, Chapel–En-Le-Frith https://www.stannes.gbr.cc/ Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice. https://northwesthospice.ie/donations

Belinda Stone (née Smith) Derrycashel, Corrigeenroe, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Belinda Stone (née Smith), SRN and SCM, June 28th 2021 (in her 102nd year) peacefully, at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire, England, previously a resident of Lauren Court Care Home, Chester and formerly of Derrycashel, Corrigeenroe, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Joe, sisters Maureen and Elizabeth, brothers Jerry, Tom, Jim, Michael, John-Joe and George. Belinda will be sadly missed by her loving sister Margaret (Meehan) Sligo, brother Austin, (Manchester), sisters-in-law Bernadette and Laura, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, extended family, friends, neighbours, her nurses and all who cared for her in Lauren Court Care Home. Removal from Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Saturday afternoon (July 10th) at 1.30 p.m. arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Crossna for Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. Interment afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery. (Belinda Stone’s Funeral Mass may be viewed later on You Tube). In compliance with current guidelines regarding funerals, Funeral Home will be private to immediate family. Please adhere strictly to to Social Distancing in vicinity of funeral home on route to church, vicinity of church and cemetery. Funeral Mass is limited to 50 persons in church.

Desie (Des) McGovern, The Garage, Mully Lower, Glangevlin, Cavan

The death has occurred of Desie (Des) McGovern (48) Musselburgh, Edinburgh &. formerly The Garage, Mully Lower, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Unexpectedly, on Saturday, 26th June. Much loved husband of Cathy & father of Regan. Beloved son of Joe & Annie & brother to Vincent, Irene, Pat, Angela (pre-deceased) & Carmel. Deeply missed by his sister in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, neighbours, work colleagues & wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later.

May they all Rest in Peace