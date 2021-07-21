Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday July 21, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Janet Eva Mc Connell 'Hilltop', Mullagh, Dromahair, Leitrim

Mc Connell - Janet Eva, “Hilltop “, Mullagh, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, July 20th 2021, peacefully at Northwest Hospice, Sligo. Beloved wife of Michael and dearest mother of Lucy. Sadly missed by her sisters-in-law Betty and Monica, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair on Wednesday from 6pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday to St. Patrick’s Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. House private please. In accordance with government and HSE guidelines numbers in Church will be limited to 50 people. Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the webcam churchtv.ie.

Mary Ellen Crowe (née Gumley) Ballymagovern, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Ballinagh, Cavan

Peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her sons Francis and Christopher. Sadly missed by her husband Chris, sons and daughters Maria, Anne, Rosemary, Oliver, Geraldine and Stephen, her many grandchildren, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law John, Chris, Tereza, Aidan and Therese, brothers Michael, Barney and Tom, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence until removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Kilnavart, for funeral Mass at 11am, restricted to family and close friends, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private, please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Cancer Research c/o Gorby Funeral Directors, Newtowngore. Neighbours and friends are very welcome to line the route, in a safe and socially distanced manner, as a mark of respect.

Lee Almond Meelick, Keshcarrigan and formerly Worthing, England

Lee Almond, (Meelick, Keshcarrigan, Co. Leitrim and formerly Worthing, England)- 18th July (suddenly) at home. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Caroline, daughters Abigale and Natalie, sons Grant and Chris, son-in-law Danny, daughter-in-law Chloe, grandson Oliver, extended family, neighbours and his many good friends.

Lee's Funeral cortege will leave St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon at 12 o' clock on Friday, via Kilnagross, Meelick and Mohill to arrive at Lakeland 's Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan for Cremation at 2pm. Lee's Cremation service can be viewed online on the link below Lee's Cremation Service Password: lakelandsfuneral2021 Lee's Cremation service is private to family and close friends limited to 50 people at the Crematorium.

Eva Bennett (nee Noonan) Barrack Street, Whitegate & Drumlish, Co. Longford

EVA BENNETT (née Noonan) Barrack Street, Whitegate & Drumlish, Co. Longford on July 18th 2021 suddenly at home. Beloved wife of John, loving mother of Shane, Amanda, Chloe and Nicola. Daughter of the late Ray and Mary (Noonan), sister of Ray, Séamus and Eamonn. Sadly missed by her loving family, uncle Pat and extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In line with continuing guidance and restrictions, a private funeral will take place for Eva. Eva will leave her home in Barrack Street on Thursday 22nd at 115pm approx and travel via Hill Road to the Private mass, for her family & close friends in St. Erasmus' Church, Aghada at 2pm, after which Eva will be laid to rest in All Saints' Cemetery, Whitegate. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines if paying your respects to Eva along the routes.

Noel Cunningham Snr. 35 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

Noel Cunningham Snr. 35 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly from 4 Kilbride Street, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Suddenly at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Ann and Son Shane, and a loving father to Joan, Kathy, Noel and Maureen. Sadly missed by his brothers and sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-In-law, nieces, nephews and all extended family, neighbours and friend.

Reposing at his late residence Tuesday from 4pm. House Private to family, friends and neighbours only. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery. In accordance with the H.S.E and the government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

Sean Murray, 6 Canal Bank Walk, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan, Aghadrumsee, Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Sean Murray, 6 Canal Bank Walk, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan and late of Aghadrumsee, Co. Fermanagh, 20th July 2021, in his 60th year, peacefully at S.W.A.H., Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh surrounded by his loving family and close friends. Sean, deeply regretted by his loving daughter Kim, James and son Sean, Vicky, his adored granddaughter Niamh and sister Geraldine. Predeceased by his brother Noel and parents Patrick and Margaret. Sean will be sadly missed by his many friends and relatives.

Reposing at 17 Canal Bank Walk, Ballyconnell from Tuesday, 20th July, family only, house private. A wake will be held on Wednesday, 21st July, house open to close friends and family between 4.00pm & 8.00pm. Removal Thursday, 22nd July, at 1.30pm for Funeral Service at 3.00pm at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan followed by private cremation. Sean's funeral cortege will travel through Ballyconnell from the Derrylin side on its route to Lakelands Crematorium. Friends and neighbours are welcome to line the route in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Elizabeth Briody (née Gibney) Aughavains, Loch Gowna, Cavan

Briody, (nee Gibney), Elizabeth, (Aughavains, Loch Gowna, Co. Cavan), Tuesday 20th July 2021, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Patsy, pre-deceased by her daughter Kathleen Bouchier, daughter-in-law Margaret, brothers; Tom, Pat, James, John and sister, MaryAnn Mooney. Much loved mother of Padraig, Seamus, Anna (McGahern), Thomas, Elizabeth (Shannon), Sean and Brendan, daughters-in-law; Annemarie, Sheila, Patsie, Vera and Mags, sons-in-law; Mel, Pat and Aidan, brother-in-law Jimmy, sisters-in-law; Maureen, Kathleen and Nora, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and extended family members.

Due to current restrictions and guidelines, Elizabeth's requiem Mass will be private to family. Her funeral cortege will leave her home at 11.45am on Friday 23rd July to arrive at the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, for 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For live streaming follow : https://www.facebook.com/parishofgownaandmullinalaghta

Agnes Lee, Chestnut Drive, Mullingar, Westmeath / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Agnes Lee, Chestnut Drive, Mullingar,(formerly of Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim and Acton, London) July 17, 2021, in the tender care of the nurses and staff of Roselodge Nursing Home, Killucan. Pre-deceased by her brothers Gabriel, Oliver and John; Agnes will be deeply missed by her sister Evelyn, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and wide circle of friends. Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, July 21, at 11.00 o'clock in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo followed by private Cremation. The Mass can be viewed on the live webcam at www.drumshanboparish.ie

Kathleen Hunter (née Murtagh), Cavan, Eslin Bridge, Mohill, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Kathleen Hunter née Murtagh, Cavan, Eslin Bridge, Co. Leitrim, Saturday 17th July 2021, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family following a short illness. Predeceased by her parents; Jim and Margaret. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Terry, her children; Scott and Lisa, daughter in law; Lorraine, son-in-law; Pauric, grandchildren; Harry, Holly and Isabelle, sisters; Bernadette, Alison and Maria, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 21st July, at 12.00pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone, or any family member.

Marian Reynolds (née McBride), Knockhall, Rooskey, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Marian Reynolds (nee McBride), Knockhall, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Patrick (Parkes) and her sisters Teresa and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by her sons Johnny and Charlie, daughters Attracta and Anita, her adorned grandchildren Sean, Claire, Isibéal and Lucy, sons in law Paul and Cathal, brother Michael-John, sisters Bridgit, Elizabeth and Una, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces and her large circle of friends. Removal from her home Wednesday, July 21st, at 11:30am, for Mass of the Resurrection to Rooskey Church at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed at http://churchtv.ie/rooskey.html Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Patrick Mulligan, Crott, Moyne, Longford

Patrick Mulligan, Crott, Moyne, Co. Longford, Friday July 16th peacefully in Bon Secours Hospital Dublin. Predeceased by his loving son Sean. Pat will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Bernie, sons and daughters Stephen, Nigel, Fiona, Kevin and Brigid, grandchildren Jordan, Lorraine, Turlough, Jamie, Damien, Morrigan, Jake, Adam, Joey, Angel and Tommy, sons-in-law Daryl and Dessie, daughter-in-law Avril, sisters Anne, Mary Rose, and Patricia, brothers-in-law Oliver and Tim, sisters-in-law Nora, Mary and Rosemary, nieces, nephews, relatives, his many friends and neighbours. Funeral arrangements later.

Marie Macken (née Shivnan), Rathfarnham, Dublin / Knockvicar, Roscommon

Macken (née Shivnan), Marie (Rathfarnham and late of Knockvicar, Boyle, Co. Roscommon) 17 July 2021, peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, in the care of Tallaght University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy and mother of David, Barry, Ciara (McNaughten) and the late Conor (21 May 2021). Very sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Joan, Niamh and Kay, son-in-law Sean, grandchildren Darragh, Maeve, Leah, Amy, Ben, Holly, Sam and Lucy, sisters Breda and Fionnuala, brother Mícheál, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to current restrictions a private funeral will take place. Marie’s funeral cortège will depart from her home at 9.40 am on Thursday morning (22 July). Those who would have liked to attend but cannot may view the Funeral Mass at this link https://rathfarnhamparish.ie/webcam/ on Thursday at 10 am and the cremation Committal Service at this link https://vimeo.com/event/153499 at 12.15 pm.

Des McGovern - Edinburgh, Scotland / Glangevlin, Co Cavan

The death has occurred of Dessie (Des) McGovern (48) Musselburgh, Edinburgh and formerly The Garage, Mully Lower, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Unexpectedly, on Saturday, 26th June. Much loved husband of Cathy & father of Regan. Beloved son of Joe & Annie & brother to Vincent, Irene, Pat, Angela (pre-deceased) & Carmel. Deeply missed by his sister in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, neighbours, work colleagues & wide circle of friends. Requeim Mass on Sunday, 25th July, at 11:30am in St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan N41 Y409 with interment of ashes in the adjoining Cemetery. Link for the Requeim Mass is: https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UCgZ_2R2ra6WcLRzUVCGum8A/live

Pat Feeney - England / Foxfield, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Pat Feeney (nee Muldoon), Chapel-En-Le-Frith, England. Originally of Drumlitten, Foxfield, Co Leitrim and widow of Leo (Cregg, Sligo). Peacefully with her family and the wonderful staff of Ashgate Hospice. Dearly loved by her children Rosemary, Theresa, Jimmy, Leo, Brendan & Kevin ,son-in-law Nick, daughters-in-law Geraldine, Margaret & Vanessa, her cherished grandchildren Liam, Luke, Daniel, Hannah, Christina, Adam, Niamh, Grace, Ella Rose, Catherine & Erin, her siblings Mary, Paddy (deceased), Lewie, Kathleen & Margaret, sister-in-law Theresa, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed via Facebook on Thursday, 22nd July at 1.30 pm from St John Fisher & Thomas Moore Church, Chapel–En-Le-Frith https://www.stannes.gbr.cc/ Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice.

May they all Rest in Peace