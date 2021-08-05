Leitrim deaths - Thursday, August 5, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Brady, Gerard (Gerry), 36 The Park, Strandhill Road, Sligo and late of Forthill, Arva, Co. Cavan, August 3rd 2021, peacefully after a short illness surrounded by his family in the loving care of the staff at North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Predeceased by his loving parents, Paddy and Lily. Dearly loved husband of Thérèse and devoted father of Andrew and Rachel. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, brothers and sisters Dympna, Vincent, Teresa, Ann and Tommy, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law Dave and Scott, sisters-in-law Kate and Olivia, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, colleagues and many friends, especially at the Yacht Club. Reposing at the family home at 36 The Park, Strandhill Road, Sligo, from 5pm to 8pm on Thursday, August 5, for family and close friends. Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am on Friday, August 6th, in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo. Covid-19 restrictions apply at all times with numbers limited to 50. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed at www.sligocathedral.ie. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice Fund c/o Seán Feehilys Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo at www.feehilys.ie/pay. Condolence messages can be left at www.feehilys.ie or by traditional manner.

The death has occurred of Noel Charles, New York and formerly of Leganomer, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath and Kells, Co. Meath, Monday, 1st August 2021, in New York after a long illness bravely borne. Son of the late Eugene & Noreen Charles & beloved father of Michael. Deeply missed by his brothers, sisters, nieces nephews and their families, his many friends, colleagues and all who knew him. Noel’s wake and viewing will be held on Thursday, 5th August 2021, from 4.00pm to 7.00pm in Wyman- Fischer Funeral Home, 100 Franklin Ave., Pearl River,New York. 10965 on Thursday, 5th of August 2021, with Funeral Mass on Friday, 6th August 2021, at 10.00 am in St Margaret's R.C. Church, Pearl River, New York followed by cremation. A memorial service and interment of Noel’s ashes will take place in Taughmon Cemetery, Mullingar with his late parents Genie & Noreen at a later date.

Redmond, Christina Philomena, Market St., Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, August 4th 2021, peacefully, at her home. Dearest Mum of James, Helen, Pierce, Bart, Anne, Tess and John, beloved wife of the late John Baptist Redmond. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sister Peggy, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair on Friday from 6pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday to St. Patrick’s Church, Dromahair, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Dromahair church webcam. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. In accordance with government and HSE guidelines Christina’s funeral will be private to family and friends only with a maximum of 50 people in the church. House private, please.

