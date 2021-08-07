Leitrim deaths - Saturday, August 7, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Shirley Mary Graham formerly Kells (née North), Killydrum, Newtowngore, Leitrim



Shirley Mary Graham, formerly Kells (nee North) in her 99th year. Peacefully at her home Former National School teacher. Predeceased by her loving husband William (1951) and her loving husband James Robert (1989) and her brother George. Will be very sadly missed by her loving family William, Sammie (Avril), David (Geraldine), Holly (the late Desmond), Noel (Margaret), Eva (Ivor), Vera (Cedric), Violet (the late John), Alec (Laura), Pearl (George), grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister Betty, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Resting at her home Saturday, from 1pm until 5pm for family neighbours and close friends. All social distancing guidelines must be adhered to. House strictly private at all other times please. Removal from her home at 2.30pm on Sunday to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Newtowngore for Funeral service at 3pm restricted to 50 people with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice and St Patrick's Church, Newtowngore c/o Gorby Funeral Directors, Newtowngore. Funeral service may be viewed on the following Link https://vimeo.com/583870745 Neighbours and friends are welcome to line the route in a safe and socially distanced manner, as a mark of respect.

Ellen Margaret Watson, Arvagh, Cavan



On Monday, July 26th Ellen Margaret Watson, loving wife, mother of three, grandmother of six, passed away at the age of 74. Margaret (McKenna) was born in Arvagh, Co. Cavan, Ireland to Eugene and Anna McKenna. Margaret moved to New York, New York after school and worked for Eastern airlines. In June of 1971, she married David Watson in her hometown in Ireland. They moved to Pearland, Texas where their three children were born. They raised their three children in the UK and the US. Margaret had a passion for helping people, needlework, gardening, and the church. She combined these loves to assist in the communities and parishes she belonged to as her family moved around the UK and the US. She was a Director of religious education, a teacher, delivered meals on wheels, assisted in feeding those in need, and was a fixture on the parish art and flower committees. Margaret was a loving wife of 50 years, a wonderful mother, and an engaged grandmother known to her grandchildren as Gamma. Margaret was preceded in death by her father Eugene, mother Anna, sisters Frances, Nuala, Máire, brother Eugene (Eoin), and nephew John. She is survived by her husband David Watson, three children, Stephen Watson (wife Natasha), Kieran Watson and Tara Reichenbach (husband Brian), six grandchildren, Sophie Watson, Kiera Watson, Luke Watson, Claire Watson, John Reichenbach, and Simon Reichenbach, her sister Gorrettie Clarke, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews all of whom she loved deeply. The funeral service will be held on August 9th, 2021 at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 725 Magdala Pl, Apex, NC 27502 (USA) at 11:00 am (EST), 4pm (GMT+1).

Rose Cassidy (née McGovern),Monragh, Blacklion, Cavan



Rose Cassidy (nee McGovern) Monragh, Blacklion, Co. Cavan, peacefully at her home. Predeceased by her late husband John and siblings Patrick (Glangevlin), Margaret (Mullingar) and Elizabeth (Illinois, USA). Sadly missed by her son Francis, daughter-in-law Anne Marie, grandchildren Ciara and Sean, sister-in-law Susan, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home for relatives, neighbours and close friends on Saturday from 4pm to 6pm. House strictly private at all other times. Removal Saturday to St. Patrick’s Church, Killinagh, Blacklion arriving at 8pm. Rose’s Funeral cortege will travel via old Cornagee Road. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1.30pm with burial afterwards in Killinagh Cemetery. Due to Covid 19 and HSE Guidelines the funeral will be limited to 50 persons while also requesting strict adherence to social distancing in the vicinity of the Church and cemetery. Those who wish to offer their sympathies may do so on the condolence section below. Rose’s funeral Mass can be viewed on https://youtu.be/AcahFrFvqUg

Christina Philomena Redmond, Market St., Dromahair, Leitrim

Redmond, Christina Philomena, Market St., Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, August 4th 2021, peacefully, at her home. Dearest Mum of James, Helen, Pierce, Bart, Anne, Tess and John, beloved wife of the late John Baptist Redmond. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sister Peggy, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair on Friday from 6pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday to St. Patrick’s Church, Dromahair, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Dromahair church webcam. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. In accordance with government and HSE guidelines Christina’s funeral will be private to family and friends only with a maximum of 50 people in the church. House private, please.

Pat Lynch, Aughafin, Keadue, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Pat Lynch, Aughafin, Keadue, Co. Roscommon. August 5th 2021, peacefully, surrounded by his devoted family and in the tender care of the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary-Lizzie. Pat will be sadly missed by his loving children Mai (Darcy), Gerard, Paraic and Breege (Mc Connell), daughters-in-law Bernie and Marian, sons-in-law Peter and Dermot, grandchildren Joanne, Patrick, Sineád, Fergal, Rachel, and Conor, great-grandchildren Ciara and Lucy, brother-in-law Martin and his wife Laurie (Sydney, Australia) nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Saturday morning at 11.30 a. m. to the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B. V. M. Arigna, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon, via Corgorman. (limited to 35 persons in church) Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery, via Mullan. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Kilronan Parish Facebook page. House and funeral home strictly private to his immediate family only, please.

May they all Rest in Peace.