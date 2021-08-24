Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, August 24, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Margaret (Margie) Brennan - Scurbeg, Ballinameen, Boyle, Roscommon



Margaret (Margie) Brennan Scurbeg, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. 21st August, 2021. Peacefully, in her 85th year, in the wonderful care of the staff, especially her grandniece Zola, at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her parents Dominic and Mary Kate, brother Jimmy Joe, sisters Mary Derwin and Sr. John (Sue) and her nephew Timothy. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her brother Domcie, sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces Orla Fallon, Cathy Weston, Paula Cull and Susan, nephews Barry, Fergal and Justin, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephew, cousins, relatives and all her friends in Drumderrig Nursing Home. Funeral Mass on Tuesday (24th Aug) at 3pm in The Church of the Holy Trinity, Kilmaryal. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Eileen Guihen (née Gilraine) - Church Road, Arigna, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Eileen Guihen (née Gilraine) Derrinavoggy, Arigna, Co. Roscommon. August 21st 2021, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Plunkett Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her beloved husband Johnnie, and her children Ann, Ownie, George and Kevin, her grandchildren Ownie, Johnnie and Amy. Eileen will be sadly missed by her loving family Ann, Patrick, Margaret, Johnnie, Rita, Irene, Paul, Una and Linda, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B. V. M. Arigna, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Arigna Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on Kilronan Parish Facebook page.

Elizabeth Mary (Betty) Reilly - Rosduff, Moyne, Longford / Dublin



Elizabeth Mary (Betty) Reilly, Rosduff, Moyne, Co Longford and formerly Tourmakeady Road Dublin. Peacefully in the loving care of Esker Lodge nursing home Cavan in her 95th Year. Sadly missed by her loving family brother James Reilly, Rossduff sister Bridget Smith, UK, nieces nephews relatives and friends. Removal from Lakelands funeral home on Tuesday morning to arrive at St Colmcille's church Aughnacliffe, Co Longford for Requiem mass at 12 noon restricted to 50 people with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Neighbours and friends are very welcome to line the route in a safe and socially distanced manner, as a mark of respect.

May they all Rest in Peace.