Search our Archive

24/08/2021

Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Deaths in Donegal

Deaths in Leitrim and surrounding areas

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Margaret (Margie) Brennan - Scurbeg, Ballinameen, Boyle, Roscommon

Margaret (Margie) Brennan Scurbeg, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. 21st August, 2021. Peacefully, in her 85th year, in the wonderful care of the staff, especially her grandniece Zola, at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her parents Dominic and Mary Kate, brother Jimmy Joe, sisters Mary Derwin and Sr. John (Sue) and her nephew Timothy. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her brother Domcie, sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces Orla Fallon, Cathy Weston, Paula Cull and Susan, nephews Barry, Fergal and Justin, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephew, cousins, relatives and all her friends in Drumderrig Nursing Home. Funeral Mass on Tuesday (24th Aug) at 3pm in The Church of the Holy Trinity, Kilmaryal. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Eileen Guihen (née Gilraine) - Church Road, Arigna, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Eileen Guihen (née Gilraine) Derrinavoggy, Arigna, Co. Roscommon. August 21st 2021, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Plunkett Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her beloved husband Johnnie, and her children Ann, Ownie, George and Kevin, her grandchildren Ownie, Johnnie and Amy. Eileen will be sadly missed by her loving family Ann, Patrick, Margaret, Johnnie, Rita, Irene, Paul, Una and Linda, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many friends. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B. V. M. Arigna, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Arigna Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on Kilronan Parish Facebook page.

Elizabeth Mary (Betty) Reilly - Rosduff, Moyne, Longford / Dublin

Elizabeth Mary (Betty) Reilly, Rosduff, Moyne, Co Longford and formerly Tourmakeady Road Dublin. Peacefully in the loving care of Esker Lodge nursing home Cavan in her 95th Year. Sadly missed by her loving family brother James Reilly, Rossduff sister Bridget Smith, UK, nieces nephews relatives and friends. Removal from Lakelands funeral home on Tuesday morning to arrive at St Colmcille's church Aughnacliffe, Co Longford for Requiem mass at 12 noon restricted to 50 people with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Neighbours and friends are very welcome to line the route in a safe and socially distanced manner, as a mark of respect. 

May they all Rest in Peace.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media