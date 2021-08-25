Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday August 25, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Maura Callaghan (née Crummy), Artane, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

Callaghan (née Crummy) (Artane, Dublin and late of Cloonloo, Boyle) on 23rd August 2021 (peacefully) at Beaumont Hospital; Maura, beloved wife of the late Joe and loving mother of Clare. Sadly missed by her loving daughter, brothers Henry and John, sister Colette, sisters-in-law Gertrude and Maura, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but owing to current restrictions, cannot, may leave a personal message in the ‘Condolences’ section below. For live-streaming on Thursday morning (26th August) at 11 o’clock, please visit the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ardlea

Michael Benson, Knockglass, Crossmolina, Mayo / Ballyfarnon, Roscommon

Formerly of Ballyfarnon, County Roscommon. Died peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his son in law Eric.Loving husband of Mary (nee O'Donoghue) and sadly missed by his children Dervla, Ruth, Michael, Shane, Laura and Brian, their partners and son in law Michael and all of his grandchildren. Remembered fondly by his sisters Dymphna and Dorrie, brothers John and Alan and extended family.

Remains reposing at Hiney's Funeral Home, Crossmolina, this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm until 7pm. Requiem Mass in St. Tiernan's Church, Crossmolina on Wednesday at 1pm with burial afterwards in Crossmolina Cemetery. In keeping with Government & HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings Michael's funeral Mass will be private for family & close friends with a maximum of 50 people in the church. The family would like to thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this sad time. Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/crossmolina

George Oliver McKeon Cleen, Knockvicar, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

George Oliver McKeon Cleen, Knockvicar, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. 22nd August, 2021. Suddenly, at home. Predeceased by his parents George and Mary-Lizzie, sister Rita, recently deceased brother-in-law Patsy Brennan and his nephew Donald. George will be very sadly missed and fondly remembered by his niece Patricia (Raftery, Castlerea) and her husband John, niece-in-law Jessie, grandniece Saoirse, cousins, good neighbours and his many friends from far and wide.

In private repose at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin. Removal on Thursday (26th Aug.) to St. Patrick’s Church, Crossna, via Boyle (11.20am) and Knockvicar (11.30am), arriving at 11.45am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions George’s funeral is private to family and friends (Max 50 in church). The McKeon and Brennan families are very grateful for your sympathy, support and understanding at this sad time.

Katie Stewart, (nee McGovern) 86 Ballintempo Road, Tullynacorr, Belcoo

Katie Stewart, (nee McGovern) 86 Ballintempo Road, Tullynacorr, Belcoo after a short illness at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Predeceased by her husband Joe. Loving mother of Marie (Eamonn), John Joe, Celia (Pat), Francis, Gerard, Eddie (Allison), Martin (Michelle), Terry (Majella), Brendan (Aíne) and Noel. She will be sadly missed by her 16 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law Annie Doherty, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

Due to Covid regulations the family home will be private to family, relatives, and close family friends only. Anyone wishing to pay their respects may do as the funeral cortege leaves the family home on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Patricks Church, Holywell, Belcoo for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial to the adjoining cemetery. Due to limited numbers the Funeral Mass is private to family members and relatives only and may be viewed on the Parish webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/belcoo . Family flowers only please.

May they all Rest in Peace.