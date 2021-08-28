Leitrim deaths- Saturday, August 28, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Paul McHugh, Killaleen, Dromahair, Leitrim

Mc Hugh - Killaleen, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, August 27th 2021, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, Paul. Sadly missed by his wife Mary, daughters Mary, Frances and Martina, son John, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister Evelyn, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing privately at his home. House private to family and friends only. Removal on Sunday to St. Patrick’s Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Paul’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via the webcam on churchtv.ie/Dromahair.html. Burial afterwards in Cloonlougher Cemetery. According to government and HSE guidelines. The funeral will be private to family and friends only with a maximum of 50 people in the church.

Willie O'Beirne, Whiterock, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully, at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his brothers Charlie and Pat, sisters May (Cosgrove) and Nellie (McGowan). Deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces, grandnephew, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Willie will be reposing in Smith's Funeral Home, Ballinamore on Saturday evening, 28th August, from 5 pm to 6.30 pm for family, close friends and neighbours. Funeral cortege will leave funeral home on Monday morning at 10.30 am, via Willie’s home (Whiterock) to arrive at St.Mary’s Church, Drumlea for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings Willie’s funeral is restricted to 50 persons.

Danny Roper, Ballyshannon, Donegal

The death has occurred of Danny Roper, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon, and formerly of Tonragee, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Unexpectedly, at his residence. Sadly missed by his sons Shane and Donal, his daughter Clodagh and their mother Rosemary and his grandson Daniel. Predeceased by his parents Josephine and Pat his brothers John Anthony, Joe and Seamus. Missed dearly by his brothers Patsy and Charlie, sisters Dympna, Bridget, Marian, Frances, Nancy and Kitty and all extended family and friends. Reposing at John McGee & Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Rd., Ballyshannon, Saturday and Sunday from 6pm to 8pm with Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday, 30th August, in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon In accordance with the H.S.E and government guidelines, the wake and funeral is private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Edward O'Donnell, Rossnowlagh Rd, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Formerly of Ardara, Co. Donegal and late of O'Donnell's Bakery. August 27th 2021, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved husband of Sue, and loving father of Martina, Charlie and Eamonn. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, sons, Martina's partner Paul Kane, Charlie's wife Sharon, Eamonn's wife Donna, grandchildren Casey, Sophie, Jonathon, Aodhbha and Saoirse, his sister Rosemary, brothers Tommy and Francis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at the family home for relatives, neighbours and close friends only please. Removal from the family home on Sunday 29th August at 12 noon to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ballyshannon. Please follow all current restrictions and guidelines regarding COVID-19. Max of fifty people (50) allowed at Funeral Mass. Edward's Funeral Mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

May they all Rest in Peace