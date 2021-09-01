Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, September 1, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Gerry Rooney of Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Gerry Rooney of Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, at St Patrick's Community Hospital, Carrick on Shannon. He will be sadly missed by his sister Mary Margaret, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Arriving at the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies, on Friday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government restrictions on public gatherings, Gerry's Funeral Mass will be private to family and friends. The Mass will be streamed live on Cloonclare Killasnett Parish Facebook Page.

John Joe Beirne, Curclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Beirne, John Joe, Curclare , Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Roscommon. August 30th 2021, peacefully, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents and his brother Michael. John Joe, deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Brian, Paul, Sean and Liam, daughters-in-law Yvonne and Orla, granddaughters Layla and Kelsey, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

John Joe will be reposing at his residence on Wednesday, September 1st from 5pm to 9pm for friends and family. Funeral mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St.Brigids Church, Dangan. Burial afterwards in Aughrim cemetery. Family flowers only please. The Beirne family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

Myra Dolan (née Hunt), Furnace, Dromod, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Myra Dolan nee Hunt, Furnace, Dromod, Co. Leitrim August 31st 2021 peacefully at her home following a illness borne with great courage and dignity. Beloved wife and best friend of Ciaran and dear mother to Nicola Reynolds, Nadine Charles and in earlier years to her brother Martin, sadly missed by her heartbroken family, sons in law John and David, her grandchildren Laila, Jack, Emmy, Bobby, Sophie and Sadie, her extended family and many friends.

Myra will repose at her home on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm for family, friends and neighbours. Myra’s funeral cortege will leave her home on Thursday at 1.30pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Annaduff, for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o McGowan Funeral Directors.

Bryonny Sainsbury Briskil, Newtownforbes, Longford

Bryonny died in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, on 31st, August, 2021, surrounded by her heartbroken family. Bryonny will be forever remembered by her loving parents Chris and Alison, brothers Arron and Gregory, grandad Pete and nan Jenny, grandad Ron (England), sister-in-law MaryAnne, her beloved boyfriend David, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and all her dear friends especially Grainne and Shelly. Beloved by family, cherished by friends. Family home private at all times. Funeral arrangements later.

Pat Horan, Deechomade, Ballymote, Sligo / Ballaghaderreen, Mayo

The death has occurred of Pat Horan, Deechomade, Ballymote and formerly of Ballaghaderreen, Co. Mayo, suddenly, at his residence. Predeceased by his parents John and Bridie. Deeply regretted by his wife Rita, brother John, sister Angela Ryan, mother-in-law Margaret Reynolds, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Thomas Sheridan, London & formerly Kildallan, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan

Thomas Sheridan, London & formerly Kildallan, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. August 20th 2021 in London. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Lorraine, her mother Joanne, his partner Joyce, his brothers Liam(Anne), Eugene(Caroline), sisters Bernadette(Dublin), Philomena(Mick, Dublin), Patricia(Dublin), Majella(Michael, Glenties), Martina(Barry, Drumbrawn, Cloverhill), nieces, nephews, relatives and all his good friends in England.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan this Wednesday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal from the funeral home on Thursday morning at 11 o'clock arriving at St. Dallan's Church, Kildallan via Killeshandra for Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the old cemetery, Ballyconnell. Due to government & HSE guidelines the funeral mass will be limited to 50 people.

Douglas North Knockateery, Cloverhill, Belturbet, Cavan

The death has occurred of Douglas North, Knockateery, Cloverhill, Belturbet, Co.Cavan on 28th August 2021. Predeceased by his parents George and Violet, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother Gordon and sister Muriel, brother-in-law Derek, nephews Adrian and Ryan, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from Lawlors’ Funeral Home on Wednesday afternoon, 1st September, at 1pm to arrive at Lakeland Crematorium via Gannon’s Cross, Redhills Village, Cloverhill & Butlersbridge for Funeral Service at 2pm. The service can be viewed online at lakelandcrematorium.ie by clicking on livestream and using the following password, Lakelandsfuneral2021. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Cloverhill Parish Church or SOSAD Cavan c/o Mark Lawlor Undertakers. Neighbours & friends are welcome to line the route in a safe manner, whilst maintaining a social distance, as a mark of respect. The North family would like to thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

May they all Rest in Peace.