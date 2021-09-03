Leitrim deaths - Friday, September 3, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Thomas (Junie) Guckian, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Roscommon



Thomas (Junie) Guckian, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Daleview, Drumboylan and Drumcondra, Dublin. 2nd September 2021 (peacefully) at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by his wife Eileen, parents Thomas and Mai, sisters Freda (Sr. Agnes) and Maisie Smith, brothers Eugene and Fr. Michael. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother John (Drumboylan), sister Agnes Taylor (Knockvicar and formerly Leixlip), sister-in-law Catherine, brother-in-law Mike, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Junie's Funeral cortege will leave his residence on Saturday at 3 o'clock to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Drumboylan, for Mass of Christian Burial at 3.30 o'clock with funeral afterwards to Ardcarne Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link Thomas's Funeral Mass. Given the current exceptional circumstances and HSE guidelines, Junie's home, funeral Mass and burial will be private to family only, limited to 50 persons in the church, while also requesting strict adherence to social distancing in the vicinity of the church grounds and cemetery. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

Sean Goldrick, Kiltoghert, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Sean Goldrick, Kiltoghert, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim. September 2nd 2021 (peacefully) at St.John's Hospital, Sligo. Predeceased by his parents James and Mary, brother Seamus. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving brothers Gerry and Thomas, sisters Mary and Elizabeth, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 12 o'clock in St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery. Sean's Funeral Mass Given the current exceptional circumstances and HSE guidelines Sean's Funeral Mass and Burial will be private to family only.

Lena McGovern (née Curran), Aughoo East, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Formerly of Blacklion, Co. Cavan. Thursday Sept. 2nd 2021 peacefully at the Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit. Predeceased by her husband, Francie. She will be sadly missed by her loving family Colette, Terry, Liam, Thomas, Anita, Kevin, Mary & Teresa, her brother Eddie (Curran) and sister Teresa (King) (U.K.) her sons-in-law & daughters-in-law, her beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, High St., Ballinamore for family and close friends this Friday evening from 4pm until 7pm and privately on Saturday for family only. Removal on Saturday afternoon to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh cemetery, Ballinamore. Due to current restrictions Lena’s Funeral Mass will be restricted to relatives and family friends. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit. The Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore.

Jude Fallon, Ballymagrine, Rooskey, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Jude Fallon, Ballymagrine, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, 2nd September 2021, peacefully, in Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Gertrude. Beloved husband to Lily and devoted father to Liam (Athlone), Declan (Tarmonbarry), Aidan (England), Ken (Netherlands) and Enda (Athlone). Deeply regretted by his daughters-in-law Anne, Cherie, Joanne, Manon and Sheila, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law. Fondly remembered by his grandchildren Niamh, Aoife, Eoghan, Katie, Amy, Sinéad, Ciara, Pádraig, Kenae, Róisín, Emma, Elias, Oisín, Cailean, Sirius and Saoirse, nieces and nephews. Remembered with love by his extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Remains reposing at his late residence in Ballymagrine from 5pm to 8pm on Friday evening, the 3rd of September, for family, neighbours and close friends. Funeral cortège from his home on Saturday afternoon at 3:30pm for 4pm Mass in the Church of The Sacred Heart, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, followed by burial in Clondra Cemetery. House private on Saturday. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Church of The Sacred Heart Web site at https://www.churchservices.tv/tarmonbarry. The funeral and burial will be in full compliance with current COVID guidelines.

Christina Scanlon (née Mc Garry), Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Christina Scanlon (nee Mc Garry) on 2nd of September peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff of the Plunkett Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Deerpark, Boyle. Predeceased by her loving husband John, her sisters Maureen Mc Garry and Eithne Stephenson and brother Paddy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving son Tony and daughter Mary, relatives, neighbours and friends. Christina's remains will leave Higgins and Sons Funeral Home, Ballinameen on Saturday, 4th of September, to arrive in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am with burial afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle. In compliance with the current government guidelines on public gatherings, Christina's funeral is restricted to 50 persons in the church. Christina's Funeral Mass may viewed on www.boyleparish.ie. The Scanlon family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this sad time.

Kathleen O'Reilly (née Galligan), Derries Lower, Killeshandra, Cavan



Kathleen (Katie) O'Reilly (nee Galligan), Derries Lower, Killeshandra, County Cavan (and formerly of Oakview Nursing Home, Belturbet), 2nd September 2021, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband Philip, son Pee and brother Patsy. Sadly missed by her loving children Anna, Johnny, Katie, Minnie, Seamus, Bernie, Noel, Finny, Nuala and Majella; sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Helen, Annette and Maura; brother Philip, brother-in-law Mal, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence in the Derries on Friday, 3rd September, for family, friends and neighbours, from 2pm - 8pm until Removal on Saturday morning at 11.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current Government and HSE guidelines, numbers at Katie's Funeral Mass are limited to family and close friends. The Funeral Mass can be viewed online at www.churchtv.ie/killeshandra.

Gerry Rooney of Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Gerry Rooney of Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, at St Patrick's Community Hospital, Carrick on Shannon. He will be sadly missed by his sister Mary Margaret, relatives, neighbours and friends. Arriving at the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies, on Friday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government restrictions on public gatherings, Gerry's Funeral Mass will be private to family and friends. The Mass will be streamed live on Cloonclare Killasnett Parish Facebook Page.

Anna-May Crowe (née Mc Dermott),Ballyconnell, Cavan / Dunshaughlin, Meath



Anna-May Crowe (nee MC Dermott), Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan & formerly Dunshaughlin, Co. Meath. August 31st 2021 at Cavan General Hospital. Daughter of the late Tommy & Teresa Tully, Killeshandra. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Vincent, children Gary, Abigail (Mohan) & Camilla (O'Connor) of Dunshaughlin, grandchildren Thomas, Rachel, beloved Julie, Sophie, Hugh, Eva, Andrea, Eoin, Liam, Evan & Senan, daughter-in-law Anna, son-in-law Joe, Mic, brothers Paddy, Brendan, Enda (Killeshandra), Kevin (Blanchardstown), sisters Bernadette Fitzpatrick (Dublin), Roisin Devaney (Drumkeerin), Joan O'Donoghue (Tuam), Pauline Smith (Cavan), Colette Mc Mahon (Blanchardstown), extended family & friends. Removal of remains on Friday arriving at Our lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan arriving via Killeshandra at 4pm.

Bryonny Sainsbury, Briskil, Newtownforbes, Longford

Bryonny died in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, on 31st, August, 2021, surrounded by her heartbroken family. Bryonny will be forever remembered by her loving parents Chris and Alison, brothers Arron and Gregory, grandad Pete and nan Jenny, grandad Ron (England), sister-in-law MaryAnne, her beloved boyfriend David, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and all her dear friends especially Grainne and Shelly. Beloved by family, Cherished by friends. Bryonny's remains will arrive to Farnaught Church of Ireland, Mohill on Saturday 4th for 11 o'clock Funeral Service for family and close friends only, followed by burial in St Paul's Church of Ireland, Graveyard, Newtownforbes. Bryonny's Funeral cortege will travel from Farnaught Church via Drumlish and her home on route to her final resting place in St Paul's Graveyard.

May they all Rest in Peace.