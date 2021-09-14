Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, September 14, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Tommy Mawn, Dargoon, Coolegrain, Dowra, Leitrim



Tommy Mawn, Dargoon, Coolegrain, Dowra, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by his sister Mary Walsh London, nephews Maurice, David and James, cousin Jim Mooney, extended family neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Columcille’s Church, Newbridge, Dowra, Thursday at 12pm followed by burial afterwards in Newbridge Cemetery. Due to current guidelines the church is limited to 50% capacity while also adhering to social distancing. The funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://youtu.be/u0Vyci6Nkj4

Maurice Liddy, Diffier, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Keadue, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Maurice Liddy, Diffier, Drumshanbo and formerly Derreenadouglas, Keadue, Co. Roscommon, September 10th 2021, in the Philippines, lovingly cared for by his friend Mitch in his last days, following a stroke. Deeply mourned by his loving family Arlo, Giolla, Otis, Rhea and Mary-Jane, grandchildren Juliette, Lúca, Ruadhán, Eve, Tom, Oscar, Adam, Ben, Robin, Rhianna, brothers Gerry and sister Kate, extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place in the Philippines. Memorial service will take place in Ireland at a later date.

Elizabeth Mulvey (née McCormack), New York, U.S.A. and formerly Sallymount, Derrane, Roscommon / Dowra, Leitrim



ELIZABETH MULVEY (nee McCormack) New York and formerly of Sallymount, Derrane, Co Roscommon. September 9th, 2021. (Suddenly), in New York, in her 97th year. Pre-deceased by her husband Gerry (formerly of Tullynapurtlin, Dowra, Co Leitrim), parents Michael and Mary Anne, brothers Tom Joe, Paddy and Michael, sisters Mary Kate Hickey, Ellen Anne Duffy and Bridie (Sr Asicus). Elizabeth will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her sisters Una Farrell (Ballintubber) and Teresa Harlow (Nottingham), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Elizabeth’s Funeral will take place in New York. Mass of the Resurrection will take place in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Derrane at a later date with burial of ashes afterwards in Derrane Cemetery. The Mulvey and McCormack families very much appreciate your support at this time. Funeral Arrangements Later

Sean Duffy, Errew, Carrigallen, Leitrim / Ballymote, Sligo



To announce the passing of Sean Duffy of Errew Carrigallen. Sean whom was born in Ballymote, Sligo and formerly lived in Ilford, London has sadly passed away on 13th of September. Sean died peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his family. Sean will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his loving wife Rose-Ellen, his children Siobhan, Kieran, Gavin and Sinead also grandchildren and sisters Siobhan and Helen and wider family and friends. Sean will be reposing at his home from 3pm on Tuesday the 14th of September. Funeral Mass at Saint Mary's Church, Carrigallen on Wednesday the 15th of September at 11am. with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. All wishing to pay their respects are welcome.

Bridget Kane (née Quinn), Esker North, Drumlish, Longford



Suddenly, at her residence. Pre-deceased by her husband Pat. Deeply regretted by her sons and daughters Teresa, John, Frank, Carmel (Mimnagh), Anne (Constable), Paddy, Maggie (O'Rourke), daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters and brother Rose (Connaughton), Annie (Duke), Helen (Hunter), Tommy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence this Tuesday evening from 7pm until 9pm for family and friends. Bridget's funeral cortege will leave her residence on Wednesday, to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Drumlish, for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in local cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.drumlishparish.ie

Anthony (Tony) Gillies Snr, Uragh, Milltown, Belturbet, Cavan / Swords, Dublin



The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Gillies Snr, Uragh, Milltown, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, 12th September 2021, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and wonderful staff of St Christopher’s Hospice Cavan. Predeceased by his wife Joan and brother Willie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by Tony Jnr, Eugene, Iris and David, sisters Margaret and Philomena, daughters-in-law Joanna and Edel, sons-in-law Gary and Robbie, grandchildren James, Jayne, Joshua, Lucy, Benjamin and Sinead, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home Uragh, Milltown, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, H14 EH32 on Tuesday, 14th September, from 4pm to 7pm. Removal from his residence on Wednesday, 15th September, to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Milltown, H14 K318 for 12 o’clock Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Drumlane Abbey. Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St Christopher’s Hospice Cavan care of Mark Lawlor Undertakers. Neighbours & friends are welcome to line the route in a safe and social distancing manner as a mark of respect. The Gillies family would like to thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

May they all Rest in Peace