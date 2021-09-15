Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday September 15, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Sean Moran, Drumriggan, Eslin Bridge, Carrick-on-Shannon

The death has occurred of Sean Moran, Drumriggan, Eslin Bridge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Ex N.T., St. Michael’s N.S., Longford. Peacefully on Tuesday, 14th of September 2021, in the wonderful care of the Nurses and Staff at Castlemanor Nursing Home, Cavan. Predeceased by his sister, Moira O’Shaughnessy. Sadly missed by his sisters, Phyllis O’Neill, Cavan and Sr. Patricia, Nairobi, his brothers, Gerard, Drumriggan and Michael, Glasson, nieces and nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Sean’s remains will arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill at 7.00 p.m. on Wednesday, the 15th of September. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Church at 11.00 a.m. on Thursday, the 16th of September, for extended family, friends and neighbours followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions and in accordance with government advice, attendance in the Church is limited to 50% capacity. Sean's Funeral Mass may also be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill. Sean's family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

Tommy Brady, London, and formerly Snakiel, Killeshandra, County Cavan

Tommy Brady, London, and formerly Snakiel, Killeshandra, County Cavan, September 13th 2021, peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his father Pat, sadly and sorely missed by his wife Mary, daughter Caoimhe, his mother Bernadette, brothers and sisters, Mary, Bernadette, Paddy, Eddie, Ann and Cindy; nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law, relatives and friends. Funeral will take place on Friday 24th September in London at 1.30pm in the Church of the Assumption, 98 Manford Way, Hainault 1G7 4DF followed by cremation.

Tommy Mawn, Dargoon, Coolegrain, Dowra, Co. Leitrim

Tommy Mawn, Dargoon, Coolegrain, Dowra, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by his sister Mary Walsh London, nephews Maurice, David and James, cousin Jim Mooney, extended family neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Colmcille’s Church, Newbridge, Dowra, Thursday at 12 o’clock followed by burial afterwards in Newbridge Cemetery. Due to current guidelines the church is limited to 50% capacity while also adhering to social distancing. The funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://youtu.be/u0Vyci6Nkj4

Maurice Liddy, Diffier, Drumshanbo and formerly Derreenadouglas, Keadue, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Maurice Liddy, Diffier, Drumshanbo and formerly Derreenadouglas, Keadue, Co. Roscommon, September 10th 2021, in the Philippines, lovingly cared for by his friend Mitch in his last days, following a stroke. Deeply mourned by his loving family Arlo, Giolla, Otis, Rhea and Mary-Jane, grandchildren Juliette, Lúca, Ruadhán, Eve, Tom, Oscar, Adam, Ben, Robin, Rhianna, brothers Gerry and sister Kate, extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place in the Philippines. Memorial service will take place in Ireland at a later date.

Angela Snape (née Devitt), Greaghnafarna, Arigna, Co. Roscommon and formerly Drumshanbo and Drumkeerin Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Angela Snape (née Devitt), Greaghnafarna, Arigna, Co. Roscommon and formerly Drumshanbo and Drumkeerin Co. Leitrim. September 13th 2021, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital, following a brief illness. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, loving brothers Hughie and Martin, sisters Ann and Kitty, nieces Angie, Camilla, Louise, Deirdre and Mary, nephews Andrew, Thomas, John, Christopher and Seán (predeceased) her great nieces and nephew Callum, Cadhlá, and Sofia, her many extended relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday evening, at Angie’s Cottage, Greaghnafarna, from 7 p.m until 9 p.m. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30 a.m. to the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B. V. M. Arigna, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Arigna Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on Kilronan Parish Facebook page. In compliance with Government & HSE guidelines, you are requested to please follow rules regarding church number (Church is restricted to 50% capacity) wearing of face masks, refrain from handshaking, and also adhere strictly to Social Distancing on all occasions, on route to Church, vicinity of Church and cemetery. The family thank you for your cooperation, sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Elizabeth Mulvey (née McCormack), New York, U.S.A. and formerly Sallymount, Derrane, Roscommon / Dowra, Leitrim

ELIZABETH MULVEY (nee McCormack) New York and formerly of Sallymount, Derrane, Co Roscommon. September 9th, 2021. (Suddenly), in New York, in her 97th year. Pre-deceased by her husband Gerry (formerly of Tullynapurtlin, Dowra, Co Leitrim), parents Michael and Mary Anne, brothers Tom Joe, Paddy and Michael, sisters Mary Kate Hickey, Ellen Anne Duffy and Bridie (Sr Asicus). Elizabeth will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her sisters Una Farrell (Ballintubber) and Teresa Harlow (Nottingham), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Elizabeth’s Funeral will take place in New York. Mass of the Resurrection will take place in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Derrane at a later date with burial of ashes afterwards in Derrane Cemetery. The Mulvey and McCormack families very much appreciate your support at this time. Funeral Arrangements Later

Sean Duffy, Errew, Carrigallen, Leitrim / Ballymote, Sligo

To announce the passing of Sean Duffy of Errew Carrigallen. Sean whom was born in Ballymote, Sligo and formerly lived in Ilford, London has sadly passed away on 13th of September. Sean died peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his family. Sean will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his loving wife Rose-Ellen, his children Siobhan, Kieran, Gavin and Sinead also grandchildren and sisters Siobhan and Helen and wider family and friends. Funeral Mass at Saint Mary's Church, Carrigallen on Wednesday the 15th of September at 11am. with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. All wishing to pay their respects are welcome.

Bridget Kane (née Quinn), Esker North, Drumlish, Longford

Suddenly, at her residence. Pre-deceased by her husband Pat. Deeply regretted by her sons and daughters Teresa, John, Frank, Carmel (Mimnagh), Anne (Constable), Paddy, Maggie (O'Rourke), daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters and brother Rose (Connaughton), Annie (Duke), Helen (Hunter), Tommy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence this Tuesday evening from 7pm until 9pm for family and friends. Bridget's funeral cortege will leave her residence on Wednesday, to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Drumlish, for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in local cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.drumlishparish.ie

Anthony (Tony) Gillies Snr, Uragh, Milltown, Belturbet, Cavan / Swords, Dublin

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Gillies Snr, Uragh, Milltown, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, 12th September 2021, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and wonderful staff of St Christopher’s Hospice Cavan. Predeceased by his wife Joan and brother Willie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by Tony Jnr, Eugene, Iris and David, sisters Margaret and Philomena, daughters-in-law Joanna and Edel, sons-in-law Gary and Robbie, grandchildren James, Jayne, Joshua, Lucy, Benjamin and Sinead, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Removal from his residence on Wednesday, 15th September, to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Milltown, H14 K318 for 12 o’clock Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Drumlane Abbey. Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St Christopher’s Hospice Cavan care of Mark Lawlor Undertakers. Neighbours & friends are welcome to line the route in a safe and social distancing manner as a mark of respect. The Gillies family would like to thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

Marian McGovern (nee Collins) Kildoagh, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan

Marian McGovern (nee Collins) Kildoagh, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan, 14th September 2021 at the home of her daughter Breda Maguire, Ballyconnell. Predeceased by her husband Aidan, parents Eugene and Catherine Collins and sister Dympna. Marian will be sadly missed by her family, Daughter Mary (Castlerea), son Eugene (Buncrana), daughter Breda, (Ballyhugh, Ballyconnell) & son Conor (kildoagh Bawnboy), her brother Fr Owen Collins and sister Treana Smith, her cherished grandchildren, Lisa, Leona & Odhrán, Pádraig, Aoife & Nevan,Ryan, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours & friends.

Marian will repose at the home of her daughter Breda, Ballyhugh, Ballyconnell, H14VW32 on Wednesday, 15th September 2021, from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 1pm via Bawnboy & Kildoagh arriving at St. Mogue's Church, Bawnboy for Mass of the Resurrection at 2pm followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please other than at the above mentioned designated times only. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cavan Palliative Care Team c/o Brian Fee Undertaker or any family member. Due to government and HSE guidelines the Funeral Mass will be limited to 50% capacity at the church.

Dermot McCorry, Drumalee, Belturbet, Co. Cavan

Dermot McCorry, Drumalee, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, 14th September 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Brigid and Patrick. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Jude, Sarah and Laura, sons John and Owen, sisters Kitsy, Delores, Betty and Una, sons-in-law Robert, Johnny, Mike, daughters-in-law Mary and Deirdre, grandchildren Nadine, Leah, Killian, Hannah, Sophia, Emma, Chloe, Megan, Ollie, Annie, Matthew and Darragh brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Remains will be reposing at his residence, Eircode H14 XE39, for family and close friends this evening, Wednesday, 15th September, from 5pm until 7pm, with removal on Thursday morning, 16th September, at 10.30am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Drumalee, for 11am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to Palliative Care Cavan care of Mark Lawlor Undertaker. The McCorry family would like to thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

May they all Rest in Peace.