Deaths in Leitrim, Thursday September 16, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Catherine Harte (née Lynch), Cloonlougher, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Catherine Harte (nee Lynch) in her 94th year of Cloonlougher, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Hugh. Sadly missed by her sons Patrick and Eamonn, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from her family home on Friday morning for Funeral Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Killargue at 12 noon followed by burial in Cloonlougher Cemetery. Due to Government restrictions on public gatherings, the family home and Funeral Mass will be restricted to family, relatives, friends and neighbours. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Arus Breffni Patient Comfort Fund.

Kathleen McTeigue (née Horan), Tullynaha, Ballinaglera, Leitrim



Peacefully on Tuesday, Sept 14th 2021 at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Sadly, missed by her sisters Bridie Horan (Aughnasheelin), Peggy Grier (Gortletteragh), Helen Brady (Cavan), and Matilda Fitzgerald (New Hampshire, USA), brother Michael Horan (Aughnasheelin), brother-in-laws, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended relatives, friends and neighbours.

Funeral mass on Thursday 16th September at 2pm, at St. Hugh's Ballinaglera, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Sean Moran, Drumriggan, Eslin Bridge, Carrick-on-Shannon

The death has occurred of Sean Moran, Drumriggan, Eslin Bridge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Ex N.T., St. Michael’s N.S., Longford. Peacefully on Tuesday, 14th of September 2021, in the wonderful care of the Nurses and Staff at Castlemanor Nursing Home, Cavan. Predeceased by his sister, Moira O’Shaughnessy. Sadly missed by his sisters, Phyllis O’Neill, Cavan and Sr. Patricia, Nairobi, his brothers, Gerard, Drumriggan and Michael, Glasson, nieces and nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill on Thursday, the 16th of September, for extended family, friends and neighbours followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Tommy Brady, London, and formerly Snakiel, Killeshandra, County Cavan

Tommy Brady, London, and formerly Snakiel, Killeshandra, County Cavan, September 13th 2021, peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his father Pat, sadly and sorely missed by his wife Mary, daughter Caoimhe, his mother Bernadette, brothers and sisters, Mary, Bernadette, Paddy, Eddie, Ann and Cindy; nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law, relatives and friends. Funeral will take place on Friday 24th September in London at 1.30pm in the Church of the Assumption, 98 Manford Way, Hainault 1G7 4DF followed by cremation.

Tommy Mawn, Dargoon, Coolegrain, Dowra, Co. Leitrim

Tommy Mawn, Dargoon, Coolegrain, Dowra, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by his sister Mary Walsh London, nephews Maurice, David and James, cousin Jim Mooney, extended family neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Colmcille’s Church, Newbridge, Dowra, Thursday at 12 o’clock followed by burial afterwards in Newbridge Cemetery. Due to current guidelines the church is limited to 50% capacity while also adhering to social distancing. The funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://youtu.be/u0Vyci6Nkj4



Maurice Liddy, Diffier, Drumshanbo and formerly Derreenadouglas, Keadue, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Maurice Liddy, Diffier, Drumshanbo and formerly Derreenadouglas, Keadue, Co. Roscommon, September 10th 2021, in the Philippines, lovingly cared for by his friend Mitch in his last days, following a stroke. Deeply mourned by his loving family Arlo, Giolla, Otis, Rhea and Mary-Jane, grandchildren Juliette, Lúca, Ruadhán, Eve, Tom, Oscar, Adam, Ben, Robin, Rhianna, brothers Gerry and sister Kate, extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place in the Philippines. Memorial service will take place in Ireland at a later date.

Angela Snape (née Devitt), Greaghnafarna, Arigna, Co. Roscommon and formerly Drumshanbo and Drumkeerin Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Angela Snape (née Devitt), Greaghnafarna, Arigna, Co. Roscommon and formerly Drumshanbo and Drumkeerin Co. Leitrim. September 13th 2021, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital, following a brief illness. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, loving brothers Hughie and Martin, sisters Ann and Kitty, nieces Angie, Camilla, Louise, Deirdre and Mary, nephews Andrew, Thomas, John, Christopher and Seán (predeceased) her great nieces and nephew Callum, Cadhlá, and Sofia, her many extended relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30 a.m. to the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B. V. M. Arigna, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Arigna Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on Kilronan Parish Facebook page.

Elizabeth Mulvey (née McCormack), New York, U.S.A. and formerly Sallymount, Derrane, Roscommon / Dowra, Leitrim

ELIZABETH MULVEY (nee McCormack) New York and formerly of Sallymount, Derrane, Co Roscommon. September 9th, 2021. (Suddenly), in New York, in her 97th year. Pre-deceased by her husband Gerry (formerly of Tullynapurtlin, Dowra, Co Leitrim), parents Michael and Mary Anne, brothers Tom Joe, Paddy and Michael, sisters Mary Kate Hickey, Ellen Anne Duffy and Bridie (Sr Asicus). Elizabeth will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her sisters Una Farrell (Ballintubber) and Teresa Harlow (Nottingham), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Elizabeth’s Funeral will take place in New York. Mass of the Resurrection will take place in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Derrane at a later date with burial of ashes afterwards in Derrane Cemetery. The Mulvey and McCormack families very much appreciate your support at this time. Funeral Arrangements Late

Marian McGovern (nee Collins) Kildoagh, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan

Marian McGovern (nee Collins) Kildoagh, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan, 14th September 2021 at the home of her daughter Breda Maguire, Ballyconnell. Predeceased by her husband Aidan, parents Eugene and Catherine Collins and sister Dympna. Marian will be sadly missed by her family, Daughter Mary (Castlerea), son Eugene (Buncrana), daughter Breda, (Ballyhugh, Ballyconnell) & son Conor (kildoagh Bawnboy), her brother Fr Owen Collins and sister Treana Smith, her cherished grandchildren, Lisa, Leona & Odhrán, Pádraig, Aoife & Nevan,Ryan, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours & friends.

Removal on Thursday at 1pm via Bawnboy & Kildoagh arriving at St. Mogue's Church, Bawnboy for Mass of the Resurrection at 2pm followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please other than at the above mentioned designated times only. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cavan Palliative Care Team c/o Brian Fee Undertaker or any family member. Due to government and HSE guidelines the Funeral Mass will be limited to 50% capacity at the church.

Dermot McCorry, Drumalee, Belturbet, Co. Cavan

Dermot McCorry, Drumalee, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, 14th September 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Brigid and Patrick. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, daughters Jude, Sarah and Laura, sons John and Owen, sisters Kitsy, Delores, Betty and Una, sons-in-law Robert, Johnny, Mike, daughters-in-law Mary and Deirdre, grandchildren Nadine, Leah, Killian, Hannah, Sophia, Emma, Chloe, Megan, Ollie, Annie, Matthew and Darragh brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Remains will be reposing at his residence, Eircode H14 XE39, for family and close friends this evening, Wednesday, 15th September, from 5pm until 7pm, with removal on Thursday morning, 16th September, at 10.30am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Drumalee, for 11am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to Palliative Care Cavan care of Mark Lawlor Undertaker. The McCorry family would like to thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

Daniel (Dan) Tunney, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Daniel Tunney, known as Dan, Main Street, Ballyshannon, Co.Donegal. Peacefully, at Galway University Hospital. Further funeral arrangements to be announced later. All enquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, on 087 2485819. Funeral Arrangements Later

Bernadette (Bernie) Madden (née Bligh) Felton Road, Boyle, Roscommon / Castlerea, Roscommon



Madden, Bernadette (Bernie), née Bligh, Felton Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Camogue, Elphin and Castlerea, Co. Roscommon - 11th September 2021, (suddenly) at her home. Predeceased by her husband Benny, parents Patsy and Bridie, and granddaughter Poppy. Bernie will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, daughter Donna and her partner Thomas, son Derek and his wife Anita, partner John, brother Robert, sisters Caroline and Deirdre, her cherished grandchildren Ben, Alex, Molly, and Lucy, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Gaynor's Funeral Home, The Square, Castlerea from 6pm - 7.30pm on Monday, 20th September (walk through only). Funeral arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Castlerea for Mass of the Resurrection at 12.30pm on Tuesday, 21st September. Burial afterward in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle.

The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on Gaynor Funeral Directors Facebook page.

May Regan (née Scanlon) formerly of Mount Pleasant Lodge Nursing Home and The Plains, Boyle, Roscommon



Regan, May (née Scanlon), formerly of Mount Pleasant Lodge Nursing Home and The Plains, Boyle, Co Roscommon, 14th September 2021, in her 90th year, (peacefully) in the dignified and excellent care of the staff at Beneavin Lodge Nursing Home, Ballygall Road, Dublin 11. Predeceased by her husband, Tommy (An Garda Siochana); her great-grandson Emmet; her siblings Jo, Brid and James. Sadly missed by her children Florence (Fitzpatrick), Michael, Vincent and Des; son-in-law Brian; daughters-in-law Mairead, Michelle, Caroline and Maya; grandchildren: Colm and Aisling (Kennedy); Claire, Niall, Shane, Kathy and Shauna; Kieran, Laura and Erika; Sam, Kate, Ruby and Tom; her great-grandchildren: Rebekah and Chloe; Jack, Chloe and Ava; Ethan and Noah; Charlotte and James; her brothers, Sean and Tommie; sisters Anne, Florrie and Margaret; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, Linu and all the team at Beneavin Lodge including her two pals Mary and Bernadette and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock, D17 FK58 from 2pm to 4pm on Thursday, 16th September 2021. Funeral Mass Friday, 17th September 2021, at 11.30am in St. Colmcille’s Church, Durrow, Co. Offaly, R35 E924 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The capacity of the church is limited to 50%, but the Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://www.tullamoreparish.ie/livewebcam

Ann Mullarkey (née Killalea), College Green, Ennis, Clare / Boyle, Roscommon



Ann Mullarkey nee Killalea, College Green, Ennis Co. Clare and formerly of Elphin Street, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. September 14th 2021 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Sean and loving mother of Eamon, Ciaran, Brendan (Decd), Sean, Niall, Mel and Fintan. Sadly missed by her sons, daughters-in-law Bernadette, Anna-Marie, Anne, Caroline, Josephine, Ruth and Ciara, grandchildren, greatgrandchild, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

The Funeral Cortege will leave her home on Thursday (16th Sept.) at 2 pm and will arrive to Ennis Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 2.30 pm. Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery. Ann's Mass can be viewed live here:

https://www.ennisparish.com/our-parish/web-cam/

May they all Rest in Peace.