Deaths in Leitrim, Friday, September 24, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Kitty Dixon, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Kitty Dixon, nee Devitt, 27 Naomh Padraig, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim and formerly Knockacoosan, Drumkeerin and Preston, Lancashire, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, husband Andy (Belmullet), loving mother to Sean (predeceased), Andrew and Angela, sisters Ange (predeceased) and Ann, brothers Brendan and John Joe (predeceased) Hughie and Martin, loving grandmother to Callum, Cadhlá, Erin and Niamh, her many friends, relatives and neighbours in the nursing community across Ireland and the UK.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12.00pm in St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin, with burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery.



Declan (Needy) Gill, Dublin / Drumsna, Co Leitrim

Declan (Needy) Gill, Whitechurch Close, Ballyboden, Dublin 16 and formerly of Drumsna, Co. Leitrim on September 20th 2021 suddenly but peacefully at Tallaght Hospital. Dearly beloved husband of Geraldine (Ger), devoted dad to Stephen, Carl, Holly and the late James and baby Declan. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, mother Mary, Dad P.J., father-in-law Liam, brother Brendan, sister Geraldine, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday (Sept 24th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning (September 25th) to the Church of St. John the Evangelist, Ballinteer arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Kilmashogue Cemetery. To view the Funeral Mass live click on this link https://ballinteerparish.ie/ The funeral cortege will leave the family home at approximately 9.40am for those who would like to pay their respects to Declan and family. For anyone that will attend the funeral a s a mark of respect to Declan can you please wear bright colourful clothing.



Joan Walsh, Pennsylvania, USA and Moyne, Co Longford

Joan Walsh (née Dalton), Langhorne, Pennsylvania, USA and formerly Clonelly, Moyne, Co. Longford. Joan died peacefully on September 15, 2021, in St Mary's Hospital, Langhorne, USA. She is predeceased by her husband David, parents John and Winifred, siblings Phyllis (Simone), Mary Jo (Conboy) and Frances (Mahon). Joan will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons David (Lisa) and Corey, grandchildren Quin and Jane Maggie, brother and sisters Betty (Bulter) USA, Patricia (Mellody, USA), Sean Dalton (Newtownforbes, Longford) and Marie (Mulligan, London, UK), nephews, nieces, cousins (UK, Ireland, USA), neighbours and friends. Family and friends are invited to call from 9.30 until 11 am on September 24th at St James J. Dougherty Funeral Home. Inc, 2200 Trenton Rd, Levittown where her memorial service will be held at 11 am. Interment is private No flowers please.

Sean Murray, Greaghrahan, Ballyconnell, Cavan / Bawnboy, Cavan



Sean Murray, Greaghrahan, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan & formerly Ballynamaddoo, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan, September 22nd 2021 at Cavan General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Anna, cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Erne Hill, Belturbet tomorrow evening (Friday) from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal on Saturday from Ballynamaddoo arriving at St. Mogue's Church, Bawnboy for Funeral Mass at 2 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please. For those who wish you watch the funeral but are unable to attend can view it on the Corlough/Templeport Facebook page.

Kevin Snr Lilly, Creevy, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Kevin Lilly Snr, Creevy, Ballyshannon, Co.Donegal and formerly of Cashelard and Enniskillen. Peacefully, in the care of the staff at the North West Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his wife Sally, and Children Sean (Sara), Sharon (Brendan), Jackie (Nicky), Anita (Jason) and Kevin Jnr (Louise), and his sister Gertrude, grandchildren Nicole, Aimee, Matthew, Katie, Eillie, Tyler, Maeve and Sophie and all extended family and friends.

Reposing at the family home from 11am Friday to family, neighbours and close friends. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Mary's Church, Cashelard, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. His funeral cortege will be traveling via Bishop Street on the morning of the funeral. House private on the morning of the funeral, please.

Kevin's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on John McGee & Sons Funeral Home Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/John-McGee-Sons-Funeral-Directors-and-Funeral-Home-147502300799015/?ref=pages_you_manage

Bernie Layden (née McCarron), Bray, Wicklow / Greystones, Wicklow / Boyle, Roscommon



LAYDEN (née McCarron) Bernie (late of Bray, Greystones and Boyle) – September 21, 2021, peacefully, in the exceptional care of Foxrock Nursing Home. Reunited with her beloved husband Gerry. Much loved mother of Tom, S.J., Oliver and Angela (O’Donnell), mother-in-law of Martin and treasured granny of Tara, Hugo and Toby. Predeceased by her loving sisters Esther and Lottie and brothers Bill and Paddy.

Requiem Mass on Friday (Sept.24) at 11.00am in Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Main Street, Bray and this may be viewed on the following link https://youtu.be/4HSkkawK8Lc. Following the mass, Bernie will be laid to rest with her beloved Gerry in Shanganagh Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.

