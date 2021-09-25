Deaths in Leitrim, Saturday, September 25, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Brian Prior, East 236 St, Bronx, New York and Drumderg, Derrada, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Peacefully, at Montefiore Hospital, New York. Predeceased by his parents Jim Joe and Josephine. Beloved husband of Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his brothers Gerard, Paddy, Seamus, Sean, Damian, Raymond and Paul, sisters in law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Smiths’ Funeral Home, Ballinamore, on Wednesday, 29th September, from 5-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid’s Church, Coraleehan, on Thursday, 30th September, at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://churchtv.ie/coraleehan.html

Declan (Needy) Gill, Dublin / Drumsna, Co Leitrim

Declan (Needy) Gill, Whitechurch Close, Ballyboden, Dublin 16 and formerly of Drumsna, Co. Leitrim on September 20th 2021 suddenly but peacefully at Tallaght Hospital. Dearly beloved husband of Geraldine (Ger), devoted dad to Stephen, Carl, Holly and the late James and baby Declan. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, mother Mary, Dad P.J., father-in-law Liam, brother Brendan, sister Geraldine, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Removal on Saturday morning (September 25th) to the Church of St. John the Evangelist, Ballinteer arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Kilmashogue Cemetery. To view the Funeral Mass live click on this link https://ballinteerparish.ie/ The funeral cortege will leave the family home at approximately 9.40am for those who would like to pay their respects to Declan and family. For anyone that will attend the funeral as a mark of respect to Declan can you please wear bright colourful clothing.

Sean Murray, Greaghrahan, Ballyconnell, Cavan / Bawnboy, Cavan

Sean Murray, Greaghrahan, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan & formerly Ballynamaddoo, Bawnboy, Co. Cavan, September 22nd 2021 at Cavan General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Anna, cousins, extended family and friends.

Removal on Saturday from Ballynamaddoo arriving at St. Mogue's Church, Bawnboy for Funeral Mass at 2 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. For those who wish you watch the funeral but are unable to attend can view it on the Corlough/Templeport Facebook page.

Kevin Snr Lilly, Creevy, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Kevin Lilly Snr, Creevy, Ballyshannon, Co.Donegal and formerly of Cashelard and Enniskillen. Peacefully, in the care of the staff at the North West Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his wife Sally, and Children Sean (Sara), Sharon (Brendan), Jackie (Nicky), Anita (Jason) and Kevin Jnr (Louise), and his sister Gertrude, grandchildren Nicole, Aimee, Matthew, Katie, Eillie, Tyler, Maeve and Sophie and all extended family and friends.

Removal on Saturday morning to St. Mary's Church, Cashelard, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. His funeral cortege will be traveling via Bishop Street on the morning of the funeral. House private on the morning of the funeral, please. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/John-McGee-Sons-Funeral-Directors-and-Funeral-Home-147502300799015/?ref=pages_you_manage

May they all Rest in Peace.

