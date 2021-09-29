Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday September 29, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Francis Gilmartin, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Francis Gilmartin, Letterfine, Keshcarrigan, Co. Leitrim September 26th peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of Bridie and father to Mary and her husband David, Clare and her husband Eddie and Proinsias and his partner Lily, loving grandfather to Allie-Mae, deeply regretted by his brothers Tommy and Michael, sisters in law, brothers in law nieces, nephews, Aunt Tessie, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Francis’s funeral cortege will leave his home on Wednesday to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Drumcong, for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to North West Hospice c/o McGowan Funeral Directors. Francis’s Funeral Mass may be viewed via the following link; https://m.facebook.com/McGowan-Funeral-Directors-104072097826141/?ref=bookmarks

Brian Prior, East 236 St, Bronx, New York and Drumderg, Derrada, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully, at Montefiore Hospital, New York. Predeceased by his parents Jim Joe and Josephine. Beloved husband of Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his brothers Gerard, Paddy, Seamus, Sean, Damian, Raymond and Paul, sisters in law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Smiths’ Funeral Home, Ballinamore, on Wednesday, 29th September, from 5-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid’s Church, Coraleehan, on Thursday, 30th September, at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://churchtv.ie/coraleehan.htm

Mark McCafferty, Assaroe Falls Apartments, The Mall, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

The death has occurred of Mark McCafferty, Assaroe Falls Apartments, The Mall, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly of London, on 22/7/21. Unexpectedly, at his parents' residence in London. Sadly missed by his mother Mary, his father Dave, his brothers Patrick and Stewart and his much loved children Caitlín, Charlie and Bobby and all his extended family and friends.

Marks Funeral will take place on 11th of October 2021 at St. Boniface RC Church, 185 Mitcham Road, London SW17 0PG Can be viewed live on the church Webcam: http://www.stbonifacetooting.org.uk/wordpress/ The burial afterward will be at 2pm at Streatham Cemetery, GarrattLane, London SW17 OLT, followed by the wake at 3.30pm in United Services Club, 268 Balham High Road, London SW17 7AJ. Anyone wishing to send any flowers or card can be sent to: Co-op Funeralcare, Marmion House, 42-44 Balham High Road, London SW12 9AQ

May they all Rest in Peace.