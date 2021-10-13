Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday October 13, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Theodora Scutt Drumnamore, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Theodora Scutt, (Author) Drumnamore, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, Monday 11th of October 2021, peacefully, at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Co. Roscommon. Sadly missed by her loving family

Margaret McTiernan, Drumkeerin, Co.Leitrim and formerly Glasnevin, Dublin

The death has occurred of Margaret McTiernan, Drumkeerin, Co.Leitrim and formerly Glasnevin, Dublin, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St.Francis Hospice, Raheny, Dublin. Beloved sister of Patrick Joseph, Fr.John, Teresa (Nugent) and Bernadette (Conlon); deeply regretted by her loving family, sister in law Ailish, brothers in law Pat and Eddie, nephew John and his wife Sarah, grandnephew Donal, grandniece Nell, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at Fowleys Funeral Home, Dromahair on Wednesday from 5.30pm until 8.00pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday in St.Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin at 12.00pm with interment to follow in the adjoining cemetery. Covid19 restrictions will apply at all times with 50% capacity in the church. For those who cannot attend, you may leave message of on www.seamusgallagherfuneralservices.ie

Eamon Kiernan Drumeela, Carrigallen, Leitrim

In his 93rd Year peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Mary Kate, daughter Carmel, brothers Sean, Patsy and sister Maise. Deeply regretted by his sons and daughters Eamonn (Olivia), Ann (David), Ciaran (Vera), Margaret (Nigel), Monica (Eddie), Brendan, Noel (Sinead), grandchildren Zara, Debbie, Amy, Shane, Brian, James, Kate Marie and Alec, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his Residence tomorrow Wednesday from 3pm until 9pm.Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St Mary's Church Drumeela for Funeral Mass at 11am restricted to 50% capacity with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu, if desired, to Temple Street Children's Hospital as Eamon loved his grandchildren and all children and they all adored him. House private on Thursday morning please. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link http://vimeo.com/630172457

Eilish O'Brien (née Gilroy) Castleknock, Dublin / Leitrim

O’Brien Eilish, (Nee Gilroy) (Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Leitrim) October 12th 2021, (peacefully), at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband John and her brothers Eugene and Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving daughter and best friend Suzanne, sister Margaret, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and dear friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Clonsilla Village on Thursday evening (14th October) between 6pm and 7pm. Removal on Friday morning (15th. October) to the Church of Our Lady Mother of the Church, Castleknock for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Clonsilla. The capacity of the Church is limited to 50%, but the Mass can be viewed by following the link https://www.castleknockparish.ie/webcam/. Please continue to wear face masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times. House Private. Family flowers only please.

Maura Gillooly (née McCormack), Marguerite Road, Glasnevin, Dublin / Dublin 9, Dublin / Drumsna, Leitrim

Maura Gillooly, (nee McCormack), Marguerite Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 9 and formerly Tipperary. October 11th 2021 (peacefully) at Beneavin Lodge, Dublin. Pre-deceased by her infant daughter Geraldine, her husband Tom, brothers Chris and Martin. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Mary, sons Michael, Thomas and Patrick, daughter-in-law Karen, son-in-law Robert, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers-in-law Brendan and John, sisters-in-law Bridie, Phyllis and Breda, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Maura’s Funeral cortege will leave the residence of her daughter Mary and son-in-law Robert Donaldson on Wednesday morning at 11.30 o’clock to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o’clock with funeral afterwards to Annaduff Cemetery.

Patricia Murphy (née Lee), Friars Hill, Rahoon, Galway / Aghacashel, Leitrim

10th October 202,1 in the wonderful care of The Galway Hospice. Sadly, missed by her husband Michael, her adored daughters Emma, Aoife and Amy, her parents Jack and Marie Lee, her six brothers, her four sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Arriving at The Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road, Galway, on Wednesday 13th October for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’clock. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. All funeral arrangements will take place in accordance with current Government guidelines on funerals and public gatherings. Livestream Link for Mass:https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/catholic-church-of-the-sacred-heart

Lily Moore, McDermott Terrace, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Lily Moore, McDermott Terrace, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, at Arus Breffni Nursing Unit, in her 95th year. Deeply regretted by her brother Alfie, relatives neighbours and friends. Funeral Service on Wednesday at 2pm in Cloonclare Parish Church, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Due to current restrictions, Funeral Service will be private to family and close friends. House private, please. Funeral Service can be viewed on https://youtu.be/_gJAdLENv0U

Lisa Cullen, Tullycorka, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Lisa Cullen, Tullycorka, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim, in New York, after an illness bravely fought with great courage and dignity. Sadly missed by her loving family; her partner Paul, son Kayden, mother Gabrielle, father Fintan, brothers John and Tony, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at the residence of her parents at Tullycorka, Drumkeerin, on Monday, 18th October, from 4.00pm until 9.00pm. Removal to St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin, on Tuesday, 19th October, for Funeral Mass at 12.00pm with burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. Covid restrictions to apply at all times with 50% capacity in the church. Those wishing to leave a condolence may do so in the condolence section below or on www.seamusgallagherfuneralservices.ie.

Annie Barry (née Hunt), Ballybrack, Dublin / Glencar, Leitrim

Barry (née Hunt) (Ballybrack, Co. Dublin and formerly of Glencar, Co. Leitrim) – October 8th 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by her family and in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown. Annie; dearly beloved wife and best friend of Andy, much loved mother of Christine, Angie, Philip, Gerard, and Alan. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, sons, son-in-law Des, her adored grandchildren Yvonne, Karen, Shannon, Daniel, Jonathon, Alan and Cían, great-grandson Lorcán, her sisters Mary and Rose, brother Liam, extended family and friends. Removal on Wednesday (October 13th) to the Church of the Apostles, Willow Vale, Ballybrack arriving for 10am Requiem Mass followed thereafter by interment at Shanganagh Cemetery Shankill. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Columcille’s Hospital. To view the Requiem Mass live click on this link https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-apostlesballybrack Personal messages of sympathy may be made to Annie’s family by clicking on Recent Deaths at https://www.patrickodonovanandsonfunerals.ie

Michael O'Reilly 6 Rockfield Park, Belleek, Fermanagh / Garrison, Fermanagh

The death has occured of Michael O'Reilly 6 Rockfield Park, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh and formerly of Tullymore, Garrison.Remains will repose at his home on Wednesday from 2pm until 8pm for family, friends and neighbours and on Thursday from 2pm until removal of remains at 6 30 to arrive in St. Patrick's Church, Belleek, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Garrison. No flowers by request. Covid regulations will apply.

Forever loved and deeply missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins, family circle and dear friends.

May they all Rest in Peace.