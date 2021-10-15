Leitrim deaths- Friday, October 15, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area

Dolores Fitzpatrick,Cuppenagh, Glangevlin, Cavan

Funeral arrangements later.

Josephine (Josie) McGovern (née Stretton), Church Street, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Formerly Drumbibe, Aughnasheelin. Peacefully in the loving care of her family and staff of Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit. Predeceased by her beloved daughter Deirdre (Meehan). She will be so sadly missed by her devoted husband Seddie, her daughters Mary & Briege, her sons Frank & Gerry, sister Peggy McKeon (Keshcarrigan), sons-in-law Brendan & Kevin, daughters-in-law Jackie & Rosie, her adored grandchildren Shane, Aisling, Niamh, Conor, Tadgh, Olivia & Javier, her sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from her home on Friday morning, 15th October, arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery. Family flowers only please; donations, in lieu, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund, Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit c/o Smith’s Funeral Directors, Ballinamore. Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore Due to current Government guidelines, attendance at both the residence and funeral Mass will be restricted to family and close friends.

Eileen Kenny, (née Kilgallen), Knocklyon, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

KENNY (nee Kilgallen), Eileen, 13th October, 2021, Knocklyon, D.16, formerly of Boyle Rd., Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family and devoted carer Clarita. Beloved wife of the late Tom, predeceased by her son Ciarán. Loving and much-loved mother of Shane, Micheál, Marion (Gibbons), Tom,Eleanor (O’Reilly) and Orlagh (Perris). Eileen will be forever loved and dearly missed by her sons and daughters their spouses and partners,her adored grandchildren, the extended Kilgallen and Kenny families, relatives, neighbours, and friends. In line with Government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings Eileen’s funeral cortege will leave her family home on Friday morning arriving at St. Colmcille's Church, Knocklyon for Requiem Mass at 10am, followed by burial in Kilmashogue Cemetery. If you would like to leave a message of sympathy please click: https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notice/ Family flowers only, donations if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services, Harold’s Cross.. All enquiries to Massey Bros. Funeral Directors, Templeogue Village Phone 01 4907601.

Theodora Scutt (née Powys), Drumnamore, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Theodora Scutt nee Powys, (Author) Drumnamore, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Dorset, England, Monday, 11th of October 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Co. Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Bernard. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her sister; Ann Powys (Portugal), her cousin; Peter Potocki (France), relatives, neighbours and friends. Cremation will take place on Friday, 15th of October 2021, at 4pm at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

Eilish O'Brien (née Gilroy), Castleknock, Dublin / Leitrim

O’Brien Eilish, (Nee Gilroy) (Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Leitrim) October 12th 2021, (peacefully), at home, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband John and her brothers Eugene and Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving daughter and best friend Suzanne, sister Margaret, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and dear friends. Removal on Friday morning (15th October) to the Church of Our Lady Mother of the Church, Castleknock, for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Clonsilla. The capacity of the church is limited to 50%, but the Mass can be viewed by following this link: https://www.castleknockparish.ie/webcam/ Please continue to wear face masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. House Private. Family flowers only, please.

May they all Rest in Peace