Leitrim deaths - Saturday, October 16, 2021

Deaths in Leitrim.
The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:
Dolores Fitzpatrick, Cuppenagh, Glangevlin, Cavan
Dolores Fitzpatrick, Cuppenagh, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Johnny (Dowra), Paddy, (TarmonBarry), Bernard, (London) & Terry (Sligo), daughters Norah (Glangevlin) & Kathleen (Ballinaglera), her sister Aileen Holland (Northampton England), her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relations and friends. Dolores will be reposing at the residence of her daughter Norah on Saturday from 1pm to 8pm. House is Private at all other times please. Funeral Mass on Sunday in St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin at 12.30pm, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only, Donations in lieu to Palliative Care, North West Hospice, Sligo. Covid restrictions to apply at all times with 50% capacity in the church.
Martin Joseph (Joe) Beirne, Kilbride, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon
14th October, 2021. At Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Martin and Elizabeth, brother Brian and sisters Pauline and Angela. Survived by his brothers Vincent and John, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin on Sunday (17th Oct.) from 4pm (walk through only) with Removal at 5pm to St. Brigid’s Church, Dangan to arrive at 5.45pm (via Kilbride). Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery. Please adhere to Covid-19 restrictions at all times, including social distancing, wearing of face mask, sanitizing, verbal condolences and no handshaking. Church capacity 50%.
May they all Rest in Peace
