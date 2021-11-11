Leitrim deaths - Thursday, November 11, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Noel Lennon, Clooneen, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Longford



Noel, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home. Noel will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughter Sarah Kirwan (Newtownforbes), sons Neil (Clooneen) and Gavin (Oranmore), sister Dymphna, brothers Brian and Thomas, daughter-in-law Teresa, son-in-law Dave, grandchildren James, Dylan, Ella, Daniel, Matthew and Lee, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews relatives and friends. Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Friday to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes for Mass of The Resurrection at 12.00 noon, a private cremation will follow. The Funeral will be streamed live please go to www.churchtv.ie/newtownforbes/ To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Frank Charles, Aughakilbrack, Drumshanbo/Aughavas, Co Leitrim

Frank (Frankie) Charles, Aughakilbrack, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim and formerly of Aughavas, Co Leitrim. Suddenly, at his residence in the presence of his loving wife, Maureen and daughter, Martina. Pre-deceased by his parents, Phil and Mae, and his brother, Eugene. Sadly missed by his loving wife, Maureen, daughter, Martina, Martina's partner, Gerard and granddaughter, Jasmine, brothers, Pat, Philip and Michael, sisters, Marian, Patricia and Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home on Thursday, 11th November from 4pm to 7pm for family, close friends and neighbours. House private at all other times please. Funeral Mass on Friday 12th November, at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, with internment afterwards in New Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Facebook Drumshanbo Parish.

Siobhan McStay (née Darker), Drumkeerin, Leitrim / Blessington, Wicklow

McStay (née Darker) Siobhan, Corry, Drumkerrin, Co. Leitrim, late of Blessington, Co. Wicklow, 8th November 2021, peacefully in St.Vincent’s Private Hospital. Devoted wife of Glen, and loving mother to Sam, Glenboy and Noah. Will be dearly missed by her loving family, husband, sons, father Robin, brothers David, Brian, Paul, Robert, Kenneth, sister Karen, predeceased by her mother Joan and sister Sandra, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandmother Nanny McStay, father in law, God daughters, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church of Ireland, Blessington on Thursday, 11th November, arriving for 10.30 am Funeral Service. Due to Covid restrictions Church Service is private for family only, followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium. Service available on line https://www.youtube.com/resultssearch_query=blessington+union

John Sutherland, Toome, Carrigallen, Leitrim



John Sutherland London and formerly Toome, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Peacefully at Charing Cross Hospital London. Much loved son, brother and uncle. Predeceased by his father Sean. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his beloved mother Ita, brothers Gerard, Declan and Noel, sisters Ann and Marguerite, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, uncle Seamus, aunts-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumreilly (Eircode H12 XY92) for Funeral Mass at 11am.Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1pm. John's cremation service will be streamed on the link www.lakelandscrematorium.ie Go to live stream and enter password Lakelandsfuneral2021

May they all Rest in Peace